Howdy folks and welcome to another unbelievably stimulating episode of The Garden Guy where I attempt to entertain you with quippy advice and otherwise give myself a forum to spout off opinions about plant related issues. When it really comes down to it folks, what else is there in life that is as important as growing food, or plants in general. I mean really think about it for a minute, where would we be without plants…. like, nowhere. I mean it, really, plants are responsible for so many parts of our lives that sometimes I feel like I need to advocate for these little voiceless beings. And since everyone out there has planted their gardens to the max (aside from some successional plantings that could continue into June), I feel like this is a great opportunity to share some of my feelings about a topic that might otherwise go unheard, or unvoiced, or generally ignored. (Begin rant…)
Okay folks, I’m just going to say it, All this spraying herbicide stuff to kill “weeds” is just is not working, okay? Let me try to help you to understand something about weeds (bare with me here, you’ve come this far and it’s probably not going to be the worst 1,000 words you have ever read in your life).
First off, Mother Nature does not like bare ground … not at all. Even in the desert she will cover the ground with a fine layer of cryptobiotic soil, which is a fine layer of cyanobacteria that helps keep in moisture, prevent erosion, and allow for seeds from other plant species to germinate. If nature is so determined to cover the ground in the harsh, barren desert, does it not seem like it would do the same in an area where there is more organic matter and water? Let me answer that for you, “Yes, Garden Guy, it does.” That is what is happening with weeds. These “weeds” are actually working to heal the ground from the massive amount of disturbance that we humans inflict upon this life-giving force we have named “Earth”. Think of a scab over a wound and you just keep picking it (gross I know, but it’s a great visual to help bring about an emotional response). That is what is happening to the Earth every time people spray chemicals on the ground to kill weeds and create bare ground. These “weeds” are actually plants that are packed with nutrients to feed the soil, which is what a sick soil needs in order to obtain a healthy balance.
Let’s take a look at some of our favorite weeds we like to seek out and destroy.
The greatest bane of the lawn is the dandelion (Taraxacum officinale). This heartiest of perennial herbs has a tremendously powerful tap root that drives deep into the ground and pulls up nutrients that might otherwise not be available to other herbaceous plants, and deposits them in the form of leaves, stems and flowers onto the surface, to decompose and feed the life giving force we know as soil. Dandelions grow in lawn areas because of the compaction that occurs from walking and excessive watering. Pulling dandelions from your lawn will actually help to aerate the soil and the roots and leaves are both nutritious and medicinal (Look it up; Garden Guy doesn’t give medical advice). You can also use them in a compost tea as a fertilizer (Oooh, I just thought of another episode – stay tuned for compost tea).
Two other of my personal favorite weeds are the hoary cress (Cordaria draba) and Russian knapweed (Acroptilon repens). These plants will grow on any disturbed soil in the world. They have a massive network of fibrous roots that help to knit the soil together to keep it from blowing or washing away. They both produce a massive amount of organic matter that is deposited on the soil surface to be reintegrated in the form of food for soil microbial life and worms. They are also an excellent source of nectar for pollinators (who are often destroyed by harmful chemical sprays used to control these weeds). Hoary Cress (AKA White Top) incidentally is a very nutritious spring green for humans (It’s a member of the broccoli family)
Now, I know that I am going to ruffle some feathers with some of this talk folks (as if that would stop The Garden Guy…not!), and I’m not saying that there is not an invasive weed issue happening in Western Colorado – there is. However, I want to point out that we humans are the ones that introduced these weeds into the environment, and it’s not very nice for us to make the birds, bees, and soil microbial life suffer for our mistake (This is my very personal opinion, which you know I like to express in pretty much every episode).
This being said, I want to also point out that, leaving the ground bare from spraying toxic chemicals onto the roadsides and waterways is only allowing other weeds to come in to cover the ground (As we have already learned, this is a fight we cannot win). In essence we are creating our own problem by continually creating bare earth.
“Okay, okay, Garden Guy, we get it!”, you say, “What do we do now?” First of all, we have to stop fighting the natural flow. I’m going to make an absolute statement here …. get ready: We will never get rid of all of these “noxious weeds” by spraying chemicals on them – not going to happen. When we remove some of these weeds, we have to introduce something (we deem more desirable) in their place in order to cover the ground. We need to heal the soil with both plants and animals. My goats love the knapweed tops and will keep it from spreading seeds, while they fertilize the ground with nifty little pellets the goats drop while they are eating. Why not do controlled grazing of goats in the weed-infested areas? I would be willing to bet that in less time than we have spread the “weeds” throughout the West, we will begin to build soil and the weeds won’t grow there much anymore because the soil will be healthier. Does that sound crazier than spraying harmful chemicals that indiscriminately kill everything? Maybe … but maybe not.
Just food for thought, friends, next time you look at “weeds” think about what they are trying to tell you. Plants do communicate. Until next time friends, Happy Gardening!
