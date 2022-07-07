Howdy folks and welcome to another episode of The Garden Guy where, at times, I try to ruffle the feathers of the reading masses. However, I fear I have failed at this because I was sure I would get some email responses of outrage or disgust in regards to the last episode where I stood up for noxious weeds. So, I have deduced, either no one is reading this ridiculous rhetoric (most likely scenario) or everyone agrees with the great and mighty Garden Guy (what I prefer to believe). There is the possibility that those who disagree and think Garden Guy is a total fink and imposter just don’t know how to send emails (possible, but, unlikely). Whatever the case is, I’m back with another informative and hopefully entertaining episode (thanks to my editor and the High Country Shopper for keeping me on board post rant).
So, now it’s July and except for you few gardening zealots (you know who you are) we are all on autopilot with our garden – weeding and watering, weeding and watering, weeding and watering. So what is the Garden Guy doing in his garden? I am eager to share a little insight into my most private space – my garden.
Garlic, garlic, garlic… yes, my friends it’s time to get that garlic out of the ground. I grew four varieties of garlic this year to trial which is the most productive. I also tried a couple of intercropping techniques that I will reveal to you here. Intercropping is the method of growing more than one crop in the same bed. In this case my main crop was garlic, which was planted last fall around the first week of November (most garlics must be planted in the fall to experience winter conditions in order to make bulbs the following year), mulched heavy with leaves and then left to overwinter. The varieties I planted were: Music, Red Chesnok, Inchelium Red, and Sicilian Artichoke (I’ll let you know in a future episode the best results). When spring arrived and the garlic began peeking its little heads up out of the ground, I sowed a cover crop in three of the beds, one with crimson clover, one with white Dutch clover, and one with tillage radish. The idea here is that something will grow in between the garlic, so I might as well plant something that benefits the soil more than “weeds”. Now, there is a general philosophy that Allium (onions, garlic, leek, etc.) and legumes (clover, peas, beans, etc.) do not like to grow together. What Garden Guy has learned is that the Alliums inhibit the growth of legumes. However, since my legumes are purely being grown for nitrogen fixation in my beds and not for food production, their weak growth was not of negative consequence. I cut the clovers in the last week of June to give a little burst of nitrogen to my developing garlic bulbs and will turn the rest of the plant into the soil when I harvest the garlic. Those beds will then be planted to fall greens or another cover crop for the winter. The bed intercropped with tillage radish looks beautiful with flowering radish that is a favorite to pollinators and will also be turned into the soil when I harvest the garlic. Stayed tuned for an update when I do my harvesting later this month and have a full report on which garlic did best.
Another technique I tried this year for the first time was to plant a diverse cover crop in early spring in a bed that I was planning on planting with winter squash. In early April I planted oats, hairy vetch, crimson clover, white Dutch clover, and tillage radish altogether. I planted the oats in rows so I could leave it standing while the other seeds I planted randomly in the bed. All of this sprouted and grew for two months (mid-April to mid-June) at which time I dug shallow trenches between the oat rows and planted my winter squash in the trenches. The winter squash is now growing beautifully in partially shaded (from the oats) rows with the rest of the cover crop turned into the soil. The oats are in full flower and almost ready for harvest while the winter squash plants are about two to three weeks from doing their run where they begin to make long vines and begin to set fruit. Another report on how this technique worked in a future episode.
Another fun project I did recently was build a compost pile. There is never NOT a good time to build a compost pile. I like to build compost piles this time of year because of the abundance of green material I can get from around the garden. In this case I used some thistle that is growing rampant around one of my gardens (yes, I have several different garden spaces). Now I know some of you will say, “aren’t you going to just plant thistle in your garden when you use that compost?” Well, no, actually. I like to accomplish more than one task at a time when I do my garden work (like harvesting garlic and turning in a cover crop at the same time). In this case, I pulled a perennial weed that was just about to flower, by getting some roots I helped aerate the soil and used it to help create fertility via a compost pile. Perennial weeds are best controlled by allowing them to grow until they are putting all of their root energy into producing flowers and then pulling before they set seed. Thistle accumulates a large amount of micro nutrients and nitrogen in the leaf tissue. By using this fresh green material layered in a 3 to 1 ratio with brown dried plant material (in this case old leaves and straw from my chicken coop) and adding a little compost from another pile, my newly built pile reached about 140 degrees Fahrenheit in about three days. This should effectively destroy any roots of thistle that may be in the pile. I will turn the pile when it cools and allow it to cook a second time before I use it, to make sure it kills any living thistle root. Meanwhile there will be no seeds from the immature buds when I pull the thistle. Win win win! Garden Guy 3 thistle 0!
Well folks that is all the wordage my editor will allow for one episode. But believe me there is a lot more going on in the Garden Guy’s world…another episode to come. Until next, my friends, Happy Gardening!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.