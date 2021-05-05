Okay folks, now that you have a perfectly clear understanding of what gets planted
Okay folks, now that you have a perfectly clear understanding of what gets planted in your annual vegetable garden (everyone read Episode #1: Planting Seeds, last month…right?), and because it’s the first week of May, I want to get into more detail about some warm-season annual crops. Just to review, for those of you who have forgotten or missed last months article, we are talking about crops like tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, corn, beans, winter and summer squash and melons among others, but these are the most popular. We call these “warm-season” crops because all these plants need warm soil to germinate, and they thrive from June through August, many of them harvesting into September. Most of these crops should be planted or direct seeded around mid-May or first of June depending on where you live in this varied climate. The most important factors are that the soil is warm enough and the potential for freeze has past.
Among this group of delectable delights, I would consider the beans to be the most satisfying and rewarding to grow (remember, I’m just one garden guy with a lot of opinions). They are easy to grow and harvest earlier than the other crops in this class, relatively speaking. I like bush beans. They are compact so they don’t take up much room in the garden, and they don’t require trellising. However, the yields are less than the climbers, so if you are going for volume, go with the climbers. Another benefit of the climbers is that they can create shade in your garden for other crops that might not like the full sun in the heat of our summers (like lettuce or greens). Plant those crops on the north side of a trellis of beans. Pole beans (as they are often referred to) grow vertically and can be grown on a fence surrounding your garden, thereby leaving room for other plants. This characteristic makes them ideal for smaller gardens where space is a premium. Both types of beans come in several different colors, including purple, yellow, speckled and good, old-fashioned green. These types of beans can be planted every two weeks in succession until mid July to extend your harvest (for the zealous gardener), or you can select varieties that mature at different times and plant them all at the same time.
As far as what crop is easiest and provides the most satisfaction for the amount of work put in –that would be summer squash. Tell me that there isn’t a boatload of zucchini around come midsummer. People are just giving them away (so you might consider not growing these if you are space limited). That is a testament to their prolific nature. Harvest when fruit (and zucchini is technically a fruit, botanically speaking) is small so that the plant will keep producing. There are several different types of summer squash, including yellow squash, crook necks, and patty pans; and zucchini come in all green varieties including a “Romanesco” style that is mottled green. If you haven’t already started seedlings inside, these plants can be purchased as starts or direct-seeded in the garden. I like to go directly with mine and cover the bed with a floating row cover (a spun polyester blanket to help hold in heat and moisture) until they germinate. The same rules apply for melons and cukes (close relatives to these cucurbits.)
Tomatoes and peppers, as well as eggplant, are planted outside as starts and there are countless varieties of all of these, particularly tomatoes. Nothing is so wonderful (again, my not-so humble opinion) as a vine-ripened tomato. Tomatoes come in a variety of different styles: cherry and pear shaped (great for salads and kiddos, and they mature sooner); paste or Roma (great for canning and drying); big gnarly heirlooms that are hard to get from anywhere but your garden or someone that has harvested one within the last few days; and hybrids (like Early Girl) that look like the perfect tomato, and unlike heirlooms, can hang out on your counter for a week or two without turning into a blob of goo. There are two different ways tomatoes grow: determinate which means they set a bunch of fruit at once and then they are done, and indeterminate, which means they just keep on giving until the day length shortens enough that they stop setting fruit. If you haven’t started your own tomatoes, peppers or eggplants yet, you will need to buy plants from a nursery.
Now corn is a special case. It’s the crop that takes a commitment to go the distance. A heavy feeder, only to be planted in very fertile soil, corn must be direct-seeded when the soil is warm and with the right amount of water, you will be able to lie in your hammock and watch it grow. If you are just starting with corn, I recommend only doing one variety. Corn is a monecious plant (ooo..big word!) which means it has separate male (tassels) and female (silks) flowers on the same plant and will cross pollinate with other corn varieties readily. If that happens, your corn ears will be a mix of the two varieties that crossed and not an ear of the totally lush Country Gentleman that you were expecting. The only ways to avoid this is are either to plant varieties that mature at least 14 days apart or space your corn a mile away from other corn. On second thought, maybe not. Just stick with one variety. Plant corn in blocks of no less than three rows deep to ensure good pollination, and then go out and shake the pollen down when the tassels open.
Now quit reading and go dig some beds for those warm-season crops…. and as always Happy Gardening!
Garden questions can be emailed to gardenguy@highcountryshopper.com
