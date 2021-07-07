Howdy Folks, welcome to another edition of The Garden Guy. Hope everyone is enjoying the gardening season. Let’s get right to some questions, shall we?
Hi Garden Guy! Can you help me get rid of squash or elm bugs?
Thank you!
Cheryl
Well, Cheryl, I can’t personally help you get rid of squash bugs or elm bugs, (I have my own bug problems), but I can suggest a few things you can try. When it come s to squash bugs you are probably either dealing with the squash bug (Anasa tristi – that’s Latin) or the squash vine borer (Melittia cucurbitae…also Latin). Probably in our area you are seeing the “squash bug,” which is a dark brown to black bug about 1 ½ cm long. The nymphs are a pale gray-green and they are sap suckers, and I mean that in the truest sense of the word. You will see your leaves wilt, dry up and die and some small plants can be killed outright. Any plant in the Cucurbitacea family can be affected by these little pains in the buttooskis. Unfortunately, the only real effective method of dealing with these buggers is to pick them off the plants and put them in a jar with alcohol. I also cover my young squash plants with a floating row cover (Such as Reemay) to keep bugs off of them, because plants can be devastated in a very short period of time. If you have the borer, you will know because the larvae will leave green excrement (aka bug poop) on the stems. The adult is an olive-brown moth that lays eggs singly on plant stems near the base. The larvae are white with brown heads. For these guys, try insecticidal soap (organic of course) and use the floating row cover to keep the moths off your plants.
Elm bugs, (which are actually called European Elm Flea Weevil. I just call them annoying), are a recent introduction to Colorado. But like the box elder beetle, Elm bugs are now ubiquitous. I hate to tell you this Cheryl, but like box elder beetles, they are here to stay. I am assuming that you have them invading your house like anyone with an elm tree nearby and that is why you want to get rid of them. Most people (not me, of course) could care less if the beetles kill all the Elms in Western Colorado, and barring this, it’s going to be a tough battle. Elm trees are pretty much everywhere, so these bugs have a lot to feed on and have no real biological control in Western Colorado. If you have a soft spot for Elm trees, you could try to put a systemic type of insecticide around the base of the tree in the spring and hope that the beetles suck it out of the leaves. Chances are good that the elm bugs won’t kill any trees, but they will make them look cruddy and the bugs will still be in your house. Alas, like the elms they live on, we’re probably going to have to learn to live with them.
NEXT!
My arborvitae have turned brown on one side and the other side is green and healthy what could be causing this? They are approximately eight years old and all four of them are doing the same thing
~Charley
Charley was kind enough to send some pictures of his arborvitae, so I got a chance to observe a little of what might be happening. First off, for those of you that don’t know, an arborvitae is a coniferous evergreen (has needle-like leaves) that has leaves borne in flat, scale-like arrangements. They generally grow to large trees.
So, from the picture Charley, it looks like the trees are all brown on the same side, and I am guessing the side is facing south. Am I right? Of course, only Charley can answer this, but I’m going to guess he answered a resounding “Yeah.” These trees are suffering from a combination of things. First, it’s dry – darn stinking dry – and Arborvitae do not really dig on our hot, dry climate. I know, I know, people plant them all over the place, but they are really acclimated to a more humid climate. Again, I am assuming here, but I bet Charley lives at an elevation below 8,000 ft. (where arborvitae might actually do well in Western Colorado).
Second, last October we had a very cold freeze (one degree at my house) the second week of the month. This damaged a lot of trees before they were ready to go dormant. On a lot of evergreens, the damage from a freeze like that (or a lot of diseases and hardships for that matter) will not actually reveal itself until the following growing season.
Third, did I mention it’s dry….and hot? Oh, right, I did. Stress from sustained heat and dryness will begin to harm the trees. Even the native pinon pine and juniper are suffering and turning brown, so a tree like arborvitae will certainly be subject to these climactic factors.
Directly, I would say your trees have a sunburn, but it’s precipitated by these other stress factors.
These trees will probably not grow through this browning and will continue to decline unless we get a cooling and a lot of rain. That’s not very likely. So might I suggest planting trees more regionally appropriate like Austrian pine, ponderosa pine, Rocky Mountain juniper, or any of the many juniper varieties that are tree forming, like Wichita Blue, Moonglow, and Blue Arrow. Colorado blue spruce is also a reasonable choice, but they do need more water than the other options.
Wow, I sound like a real downer about the elm beetles and the Arborvitae. Sorry folks, but sometimes nature has other plans than we do and we just have to roll with it. Next month I promise to be more uplifting. Until then, Happy Gardening!
Email questions to gardenguy@highcountryshopper.com
