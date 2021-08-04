Howdy Folks and welcome to another episode of “The Garden Guy” where I attempt to enlighten you to some garden knowledge that you might previously been unaware or, just bore you to tears. Either way, I do have one person that is inquiring some advice from the Great Garden Guy this week, (Opps, did say that out loud?) so let’s get right to it.
Can you tell me what is wrong with these raspberries? Last year's canes all got killed by the frost, so all this growth is new. They started out really nice and then the leaves started curling up and getting these brown tips. Is there something we should do, or is it nothing to worry about?
~Moroni
I can’t print the pictures you sent me but I will try to decipher from the limited information I have (this is what makes me “THE garden guy”) there are a few different possibilities happening here:
1) Looks like you might have missed a watering and the leaves got a little scorched on a hot day. Hmm…possible.
2) It might be iron deficiency (see episode #4 about iron deficiency), Raspberries like a slightly acidic soil, which ours is not. Iron gets locked up in the soil because of a high pH (our region can be anywhere from 7 to 8.5, which is really alkaline) and makes it difficult for acid-loving plants to get the nutrients they need. To remedy this you can add compost and allow nature to balance the pH through the work of microbes in the soil or you can add sulfur gently to the soil. I’ve also heard of folks changing the pH of the water they are using (with vinegar) and bringing the pH down over time. This method takes a lot of attention and patience. Be careful not to use water that is highly acidic or the same burning look can result.
3) It could be a fungal infection. Although that is based on the fact that the new leaves look good and it’s the older leaves that seem affected, so it’s probably not the case. But it might be a good idea to try a copper sulfate spray to help mitigate a potential outbreak in your patch. I would also recommend removing any infected leaves and burning them safely in a metal can.
In any of these cases, I would say (one Garden Guy, many opinions) your raspberries are probably going to roll through it and next year produce a bountiful crop, and nothing to worry about.
Since we are on the topic of raspberries, I’ll expound on these lovely perennial garden plants.
Raspberries are a relatively easy plant to grow in the garden given the right environment. They are members of the Rose family in the genus Rubus. They come in two different types of fruiting patterns; ones that produce fruit on the new growth from the present year (called primocane or fall-bearing) and ones that produce fruit on the woody growth from the previous year (called floricanes or summer-bearing). Primocane raspberries can be cut to the ground in the fall to reinvigorate the new growth that will produce fruit the following year. These tend to be later season producing berries because they have to grow new growth that produces the flowers and then berries (yes, in case you did not know, flowers beget fruit.) With floricane raspberries (and most blackberries, but not all) the canes must be left intact and able to overwinter so that the flower producing nodules are able to produce flowers the following year and then fruit (similar to grapes). If these are cut to the ground every year, they will never produce fruit, or not very much.
To prepare a bed for raspberries, be sure to add copious amounts of compost and organic matter. A little sphagnum can be beneficial as well because it has an acidifying quality that will help to bring the pH of the soil down (remember, our soil is alkaline), and raspberries and blackberries prefer a slightly acid soil of 6.5-6.8 to thrive. In extremely heavy soils, a raised bed may be necessary in order to get raspberries to produce and even survive. Blackberries will tend to bramble and will need a lot of room to create canes, while raspberries are slightly more well-behaved, but will wander and need to be contained in future years as they spread by runners. This is a great opportunity to share with your neighbor’s any plants that you dig out of the lawn as they pop up.
Raspberries can be red, yellow or black, “Black,” you say, “Isn’t that a blackberry?” Well, no, raspberries have a “cup” and blackberries are whole. Think about that one. They come in many different varieties, and with a mixture of both primocane and floricane varieties, you can have several months of harvest. Some varieties that do well in our environment are Nova, Boyne and Killarney for your floricane, and Heritage, Fall Gold, Sweet Anne (yellow), Indian Summer on the primocane side. There are also several other types of berries related to raspberries and blackberries including Loganberries, Blackcap raspberries (a wild variety), Boulder raspberry (or Rocky Mountain Raspberry, also wild), Dewberry, Salmonberries, and Thimbleberry (which grow in the mountains in our region). These wilder varieties or less hardy varieties can be experimented with, but don’t tend to have the vigor and hardiness in cultivation.
Well folks, we have blown through another episode of the Garden Guy. Thanks for all the great questions! So much gardening information to share in so few words. Hope your gardens are thriving! Until next month, Happy Gardening!
