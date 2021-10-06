Here we go again folks, with another unbelievably exciting episode of The Garden Guy. I know for some of you this is the highlight of the month, anxiously waiting for the High Country Shopper Spotlight Edition, when sage, profound advice is doled out by the Garden Guru… I mean Guy (they told me not to use that name…it sounds too pretentious. I like it..Garden Guru, alas, my editor always gets his way). Again, this month it seems everyone is taking the Garden Guy’s advice and have become outstanding gardeners, because there are no emails to answer. (I might need to back off on the advice or I might be out of a job…or hobby, that is, as the case may be). It means everyone is succeeding at gardening…right? Either way folks, this leaves me plenty of opportunity to continue with our tutorial on drought tolerant (or xeric) plantings. (Please, get on with it already!)
Last episode I enlightened you to a small cadre of shrubs and trees that are not only appropriate for our soil and climate, but are also fabulously beautiful, and some were even native to the area. As well, I demystified the idea that planting can only occur certain months of the year. Not true, planting can be done any time of year you’ve got the back to dig a hole. (Just a review for those who sadly missed Episode #6…man, that was great writing).
So, let’s get on to perennials and some that are appropriate for our climate and soil type. First off, for those that don’t know, perennials are herbaceous plants that come back year after year. Some are short-lived and will die after four or five years, (although many will self-seed) and others are very long lived and will probably outlive most of us (but not the legend of the Garden Guy, which of course will live through eternity). Perennials generally only produce primary growth and will need to be cut back to the ground each season. I will often leave some of the dead flower heads for some winter interest and also to feed the birds, which I enjoy watching, because there is no gardening to be done. I’ve got to do something, and watching birds is the best I can come up with.
One of my favorite native perennial flowers is the Wild Four O’clock (Mirabilis multiflora). This baby will outlive any gardener and will take the most dry, heinous sites and thrive there. It is one of the last perennials to come out, but when it does it explodes from the ground and is covered with fantastic purple flowers that bloom at night. Hummingbirds and the hummingbird moths love this plant in the early morning and evenings. Another perennial that goes nicely with this one is the Blanket Flower (Gallardia aristata). You see this one blooming on the side of the road so you know it can take some gnarly soil. Several varieties are available; ranging in color from yellow to red and all shades in between, and all self-seed readily. Oftentime I see Flax (Linum lewisii) and Lupine (Lupinus polyphyllus) blooming right alongside the Blanketflower, happy as they can be on the side of the road. Mixed in with these trojans of the highway is the purple flowering, Rocky Mountain Penstemon (Penstemon strictus). Anything called Rocky Mountain is probably going to be a winner in the drought tolerant garden. There are many different varieties of Penstemon and most are xeric (able to withstand drought conditions), Palmer’s Penstemon (Penstemon palmeri) has the extra bonus of very fragrant, pink flowers. I am also really enamored with the Prairie Coneflower or Mexican Hat (Ratibida columnifera) (prairie and Mexican are other “safe” words, let that be your guide). These come in shades of yellow and red and bloom most of the summer, and will self-seed regularly. Several of the Evening Primrose (Oenothera sp.) species are exceptional specimens to add to your night blooming garden as well.
There are also a great bunch of plants that are not native, but work well in a xeriscape. Lavender (Lavendula angustifolia) is a must have for all gardens (one Garden Guy, many opinions…remember?). This plant, for all its beauty and fragrance, is surprisingly drought tolerant. It will create woody growth that will need to be cut back in the autumn or early spring in order to encourage strong, new growth. Succulents…don’t we all love succulents? They’re the plants not even the worst gardeners can kill (now I’m going to get all kinds of emails on that comment!). There are several different species to try. Sedum (Sedum sp.), also called Stonecrop, comes in an unimaginably large variety of colors and textures and could create a whole garden within its own species. I’m not kidding (for once), it’s really unbelievable how many Sedum there are. There are upright varieties like Autumn Joy, Indian Chief, White Diamond, and Crystal Pink, as well as ground cover spreading varieties like Dragon’s Blood, Voodoo, Angelina, Oktoberfest and Blue Spruce. I kid you not, I could write a book on Sedums (but someone else probably already has) there is that many of them. Succulents are not limited to Sedum, though. Iceplant (Delosperma sp.) and Hens and Chicks (that’s a real name) (Sempervivum sp.), also called Houseleek, are really cool plants that will tolerate a wide variety of soils, exposure and will barely ever need to be watered. Both of these come in a variety of colors and textures. A bonus to these plants is that they are pretty much evergreen, so they have great winter interest.
How did this happen? We’ve come to the end of another episode of The Garden Guy…and I didn’t even get to grasses…sheesh! I guess we will have to delve into that next episode, unless mayhem breaks loose in the garden world and I have an onslaught of emails..let’s hope not. Until next time, folks, happy gardening!
