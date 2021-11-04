Howdy folks and welcome to another rousing episode of The Garden Guy. Your monthly gardening article that enlightens you to all things plants…and so much more. This month I’m going to help you through what many of us find to be the most difficult time of our lives… the end of gardening season. Letting go of the thing we find most dear, and finding that place in ourselves where we can remember what else we do with our lives when we aren’t gardening. Now I know it’s a tough place to be, so let’s all just take a moment and breathe in some good feelings about having more time to explore other parts of life, even if they aren’t as exciting or fulfilling as gardening (this is the “so much more” part). There, don’t you feel better? I’m here for you.
I know I feel better, but mainly because I got some fan mail this month. So glad that Thomas Myers values the Garden Guy so much. He said something to the effect of: I am a God amongst gardeners and he is a devotee….I’m paraphrasing, of course, but it was something like that. Thanks for reaching out, Thomas. He also had a question:
The county forced us to put in a huge septic leach field. I backfilled with the reserved topsoil on top and grew a robust and verdant crop of Russian Knapweed. I am contemplating putting in a cover crop of some sort to compete with them, hopefully something that comes on early and strong. Any thoughts?
This is a tough one. Russian Knapweed (Acroptilon repens) is a perennial plant that attaches itself to disturbed areas. I suggest a multipronged approach. Planting vigorous cover crops such as perennial rye grass, red clover, white Dutch clover and hairy vetch will help to build soil, which will discourage the knapweed, which prefers bare, arid ground. These will also sprout quite nicely in the cool season, so start them early, like mid-March, for best results, and beat the knapweed, which comes up when the soil warms a little more. In conjunction with this, keeping the knapweed from flowering and setting seed will weaken its roots and it will eventually die off. Mowing this area once a month or so to keep the knapweed low and encourage the grass to spread and will help to change the flora over time. Remember that the knapweed is just trying to heal the Earth where it needs it the most. “Noxious weeds,” folks, are friends of the Earth and are doing the work Mother Nature is asking of them, by building topsoil, discouraging grazing and shading the ground, as well as (in the case of knapweed) knitting the soil together with a network of roots. Spraying these plants with nasty chemicals not only does very little to actually kill the roots, it encourages other plants to move in and do what the Earth was asking of the ones you sprayed. If you are going to remove any of these “noxious weeds,” be sure and plant something to take its place. Nature abhors bare ground. I have managed to keep the knapweed out of my garden simply by planting a diverse understory of perennial plants and watering. It still grows on the periphery and provides late season pollen to bees and a tremendous amount of biomass in the autumn.
Okay, now that I have swiftly solved that problem, let me get into some of the things that you can do to help ease the pain of the end of gardening season.
First and foremost would be to plant your garlic. Garlic is a bulb that needs to spend the winter in the ground in order to produce bulbs that will harvest the following summer (usually in July, depending on variety). It is truly one of the easiest crops to grow and encourages a healthy garden. Garlic comes in basically two different types; hardneck and softneck. Hardneck usually has larger cloves and is a bit easier to peel, however it generally does not store as long as softnecks. Softnecks have many small cloves, thinner peel and usually will store (if done properly) until your next year’s garlic crop is ready. Softneck are the ones that make those nifty braids that people like to do and it makes a great kitchen décor that is also useful. To prepare your bed, do as you would any other bed. I like to add a little compost, broadfork it when the soil is not too wet and then plant the garlic at a depth of about two to three times the size of the clove. You will see on the clove where the bottom roots were coming out (the flatter end),make sure this is pointing down or you will have confused garlic. Then I like to mulch mine with straw. This can be done any time the ground is not frozen, but best before Thanksgiving.
Another soul soothing activity is to get some beds ready for Spring by adding leaves or compost to the soil and turning it (I use a broadfork) into the top few inches of your bed. Again, only do this if the ground is not SUPER wet. If it is, you can destroy the tilth (fancy gardening term for structure of the soil). Then I like to cover these beds with straw as well, to help keep the ground moist and protect the soil microbes through the winter. By doing this you allow the compost and the leaves to be incorporated into the soil and be ready for your spring planting. By acting ahead in this way, you can have a more relaxed and enjoyable spring because your beds are ready to go.
Sheesh, I didn’t even get into building compost. Well, we can do that throughout the winter, so we’ll have to get into that in another episode. Meanwhile, read some books on gardening to easy the pain (suggestions to come in the depths of winter when you are really freaking out for some garden time). Happy Gardening!
