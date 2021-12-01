Howdy folks, and welcome to another incredibly stimulating episode of The Garden Guy, where I attempt to entertain and educate you in the field of botanicals. I know, I know, it’s December and you are thinking “What the heck is this fool going to talk about in the beginning of winter that has anything to do with gardening….I mean I only have one house plant and who cares, it’s a succulent.” Right?… I know that is exactly what all of you are thinking – I know you people better than you know yourselves. Have no fear folks, because in this fool’s world, gardening is a full-time gig, 24/7/365, and I always have something to talk about (even if it’s not gardening). But I will stick to gardening…this month at least.
But since it is winter and all of you have taken my guidance and planted your garlic already and the ground is getting a little cold for most of you to want to actually touch the thing, I though I might suggest some great books to help you to brush up on your gardening in the “off season.” Reading is a great way to keep your mind sharp in the dull of winter, as well as get you excited for the upcoming season (that will be here before you know it), not to mention put on a little girth around the old midsection….I’m speaking of myself of course (keeps you warm in the winter). I look forward to those down times when I can lounge around for months eating, drinking and getting to be a better gardener through books. So here are a few of my favorites:
One of the best and most accessible texts that I have found is Four-Season Harvest by the wise and wonderful Eliot Coleman. I’ve had this book on the shelf for about a decade and kind of looked at it thinking, “I know all that stuff already, I’m the great Garden Guru…I mean Guy. What could I possibly learn from this joker?” Then a few winters ago, I decided to read it, and was not only served up a large piece of humble pie, but I also learned a tremendous amount of information. In his book, Eliot covers everything from crop rotation, season extension, storage of foods in the “off season”, as well as sharing some really great stories about trips to European communities where he learned some great techniques that have been employed there for hundreds of years. He has some brilliant ideas for techniques and tools that make life easier and more enjoyable in the garden. The climate in Maine is similar to our region and so most of the information he shares is applicable to growing here.
Another great book that I read many years ago and still reference regularly is How to Grow More Vegetables (than you ever thought possible on less land than you can imagine) by John Jeavons. Jeavons is a master of the French intensive method of agriculture and very knowledgeable about biodynamic gardening (we’ll cover that in another episode). For folks who don’t have a large plot of land but want to grow much of their own foods, this is an essential book to have on hand. Jeavons takes you on a step-by-step journey covering history and philosophy, bed preparation, fertilizing, planning your garden, propagation, companion planting and creating a balanced eco-system in your own backyard. If you are a backyard gardener and there is only one book you have on gardening (which I do not advocate, it’s best to have a houseful of gardening books), this is the one to have.
Now, say you are into growing things other than just the usual old veggies and you want to branch out into a more perennialized situation while still incorporating the annual crops, then Toby Hemenway’s Gaia’s Garden will be right up your garden alley. Gaia’s Garden is a “Guide to Home-scale Permaculture.” “Perma what?” you say (I know you did). Permaculture is a design methodology that seeks to incorporate patterns and relationships in nature into human systems, to create more efficient (or more sustainable) systems. The permaculture philosophy is much broader than gardening and food production (more on that in a future episode as well, see how much you have to look forward to?) but in this easy to read and entertaining book, Hemenway focuses on the most important part of permaculture and, of course, being alive in general….gardening! Creating an “ecological garden” is the focus and is presented through the ides of planting with garden guilds, creating food forests and shelter belts, creating garden communities and catching and storing water appropriately. For folks who are just getting started or want to get started understanding permaculture gardening, Toby Hemenway invites you in with a very readable and interesting book.
So after you wet your whistle with Gaia’s Garden and want to move into some deeper work, check out Robert Kourik’s: Designing and Maintaining your Edible Landscape Naturally. I use this book so much that my copy is literally falling apart, so if any of my fans out there want to give me a new copy for Christmas to show their appreciation for all I do for them, I will gladly accept. But at least get a copy for yourself. Kourik is a highly skilled landscape designer and puts forth the information in very easy to understand chapters. There are charts abounding with valuable information like what minerals are accumulated in various plant tissues, what are the mineral constituents for fertilizers, what variety of apples and pears pollinate other varieties, and so many more I can’t even list them all. This book is a little more on the technical side, but still accessible to most of most folks (especially readers of The Garden Guy). I highly recommend this as an essential reference book for any gardener’s library.
Well, I hope I don’t lose too many readers after all of you become expert gardeners from reading all these great books this winter. I mean, I need you to not know more than me. Either way, I hope you enjoy the reading list. And as always, happy gardening….and reading!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.