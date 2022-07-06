This month, Spotlight on Business turns its lens inward. The summer winds are blowing in changes to the High Country Shopper, offering us the opportunity to highlight our past and look toward the future. Our unique paper has been supporting community members and business owners since 1976. Throughout the years, the Shopper has always maintained a loyal following, largely owed to the quality production standards of management and a dedicated staff. This July, we bid a fond farewell to our fearless leader and welcome a new owner – one who knows her chops.
Original owners of the High Country Shopper, Pam and Ed Bliss, had a vision to direct-mail a shopper newspaper to every resident in the county for free. The concept was modeled after a classified paper Pam had seen in San Fransisco. The learning curve was steep, but Pam and Ed produced the paper through a lot of cutting, pasting, and printing using some pretty archaic machinery. After moving from a tiny storefront on 3rd Street, the Shopper eventually landed at 231 Grand Avenue, where it still resides.
The 80s brought hard times to the western slope, but the paper weathered the storm. Pam and Ed soon realized that the Shopper did great when times were good and better when they weren’t. The little paper that showed up every Wednesday in the mailbox was a constant force. In addition to providing a local marketplace, it was also often an unintentional source of entertainment which, on some occasions, warranted involvement from the Sheriff’s department, like the time an ad was placed that read, “Wanted for trade – mule for a small child.” Sometimes it’s all in the wording.
In 2004 Pam and Ed were approached by a company from Santa Barbara with an offer to buy the paper. They had no intention of selling, but the company was persistent and returned with an offer the couple could not refuse. The Shopper carried on under the experienced direction of Tina Walker and a competent staff despite its new absentee owners who took a hands-off approach to management. The Shopper endured by maintaining a strong sense of family within its staff and a persistent commitment to the community until a new owner took the reins in 2017.
Ron Edmondson, a local businessman and resident of Paonia, purchased the Shopper after visiting with employees at a Christmas open house. The people of the Shopper family sold Ron on the viability of the business. He was immediately drawn to the intimacy and family-oriented nature at the Shopper. Although a savvy businessman, Ron had much to learn about newspapers. Fortunately, Tina and other veteran employees helped him navigate the paper through the challenges of the new era.
This July finds the captain of our ship for the last six years retiring. Fortunately, he’s handing the wheel over to the capable hands of seasoned employee and manager Tina Walker. This very paper is the first under her direction as the new owner of the High Country Shopper. Although, if truth be told, Tina has been more than instrumental in steering our vessel in the production room for many years now.
Ron brought us into the 21st century by putting the Shopper online and opening the paper to a new demographic of readers, new clients, and a younger audience. The new medium also offered a platform to present original content – which we eventually brought full-circle back to print in the High Country Spotlight. Ron claims that the Spotlight has generated an enormous amount of goodwill, noting its success has been reinforced by the many praises we’ve received. If you enjoy the Spotlight, stay tuned for more where that came from (insert raised eyebrows here).
“Retirement has been a long time coming,” states Ron, “and it’s time for everyone’s next chapter.” Most important was that the business stayed in the “family”, and handing it off to Tina was the right move. “We spent six years promoting Shop Local and Shop Small and to sell the paper to an out-of-county or out-of-state entity would have been hypocritical in the least.” He feels strongly that the Shopper is unique and that it should stay in the county, allowing its dedicated local employees the opportunity to carry it forward.
Ron is optimistic about the future of the paper. The most important asset in the Shopper’s corner is its local ownership and an emphasis on local retailers. “We do an excellent job interfacing with the community and focusing on customer service,” states Mr. Edmondson (We have to call him that now that he's of retirement age). Staying local and focusing on the brand built upon for 30 years, then rebuilding again after a brief hiatus of non-local ownership, has gained a loyal following. A good brand is hard to replace.
Ron has the utmost confidence in Tina’s guidance. His parting words about her were heartfelt and honest, “Tina has been amazing. She’s savvy. She wisely anticipates change and understands the value of building talent in the office. She deserves the opportunity. She’s going to be great.”
As far as the staff is concerned, we couldn't agree more.
Bon Voyage Captain Ron. Tina, you have the comm – engage.
