In the middle of a seemingly inhospitable stretch of desert between Delta and Grand Junction, a lone evergreen tree stands sentry at the top of a barren hill beside Highway 50. The little spruce patiently awaits for the approach of winter when each year, a handful of dedicated locals and passersby will adorn its branches with decorations to delight holiday travelers and to shine a light on the promise and perseverance against the odds.
The time honored landmark got its start in the late 1950s when a road construction crew was paving Highway 50 for the first time through the desolate area known as the “stinking desert”. The plan to re-route a particularly dangerous stretch of road near the top of Fool’s Hill brought a bulldozer driver face to face with a defiant little juniper tree. Instead of simply plowing it under, the operator scooped it up, roots and all, and replanted it next to the new road.
The little tree survived and, as the years passed by, the tree became a reliable marker in the desert that announced to drivers that there were only 15 miles left to go until they reached Delta. Legend has it that a young widow from the North Fork Valley decided to decorate the tree one Christmas Eve to honor her husband who had always talked about stopping one day to hang an ornament on the lonely tree. Other travelers joined in the spirit each year and soon the little juniper became an anticipated icon of the holidays to all who passed by.
In the late 1970s Charles Kuralt featured the desert Christmas tree on the CBS Evening News and dubbed it a beacon of hope as he called attention to its tenacity and its ability to survive in the harsh desert environment. In 1988 the little miracle tree was adorned with colored lights, powered by a generator. The traditions continued and eventually solar-powered lights were brought to the site. For many regional residents and seasonal travelers, it just wasn’t Christmas until they spied the little holiday miracle in the desert.
Unfortunately, the original juniper faded and died one particularly dry year. Several other trees were replanted to take its place but each of them failed, until finally one defiant blue spruce donated by the Horvaths’ Tree Farm took root in 2002. The planting crew brought in extra topsoil and a Delta County commissioner set up a watering schedule with the county road department to bring water to the new tree a few times each year.
The little Christmas tree in the middle of the desert still lights the arid landscape each holiday season, and is indeed a beacon of hope to many. But the little tree is not only a testament of its own tenacity, it has also become a symbol of cooperation and a representation of what can be possible, against all odds, when a few helping hands come together for a common purpose.
