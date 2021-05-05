Delta was a booming town full of promise by the early 1890s. A circular published by the Delta County Board of Trade promoted the burgeoning city as a wholesome, upstanding community. “The people take great pride in having good churches and in discouraging vice and intemperance. There is not a saloon at the present time. The county has no jail and no need of one, as there is not an average of a case a month in police court.” While these things may have been true, one might have formed a different opinion altogether on the nights that Ben Lowe and the Jingle Boys found their way to town. The colorful cattlemen were downright encouraged to scare up their fair share of mischief in a city without a jail, and if you weren’t made aware of their presence in Delta on those nights, Lowe was sure to leave an impression in his wake as he lit out of town. Always a fan of performing a memorable exit, he was known to shoot out every street light from atop his horse in a dead run down Main Street. Lowe was one of the most intriguing characters from the early days of Delta County. He would, eventually, make one final dramatic exit, and he left his indelible mark on the history of the Western Slope.
Ben Lowe was known for much more than making mischief. He was a complicated person who carved out a life for himself in the rapidly changing landscape of the new west. He was a family man, a devoted husband, a loyal friend, and a thoughtful neighbor. He was fiercely loyal to his compatriots and his causes. Some of his neighbors considered him the Robin Hood of the west, as he was notorious for leaving a side of beef with families in need. Others often questioned his ethics as that side of beef may have carried someone else’s brand. Lowe was a cattleman through and through. He was a sympathizer of the Night Rider’s cause to rid the country of what they considered to be an invasion of sheepmen who presented grazing competition on the open ranges of Delta County. These sympathies would eventually lead to his shocking death, but before that, Lowe lived his life the only way he knew how - like a cowboy.
Ben was born in 1868 as one of eight sons fathered by Kentucky Reverend William Lowe. The family moved to Missouri, where his parents made sure that he received a proper education and an upbringing as a man of manners and a southern gentleman. However, the exploits of the infamous Missouri-born James Gang and their struggles with the Pinkerton authorities may have also made an impression on the young man. The gang's Robin Hood-esque approach to assisting their downtrodden Confederate neighbors may have played a part in Ben's education as well. Other skills he learned as a youth included the invaluable prowess as a horseman. He also became a practiced and courtly man on the dance floor. Most likely, it was both of these skills that won him the favor of his future wife, whom he courted and married not long after he moved to Delta County.
Ruby Hutchison was the daughter of a well-to-do farmer who went by the name of “Spud” Hutchison, and although it was said that she could have had any young man she set her sights on at the time, it was Ben Lowe who drew her attention. Ruby was attractive, petite, and possessed a similar fierceness in all things that complemented her paramour. The couple soon wed and started a ranch on California Mesa. They eventually had five children together. and some of their dependents still reside on the Western Slope to this day. They were a tightly knit family, and Ben prided himself in teaching his children the skills of a cattleman and horseman, of which he had made quite a name for himself in the area. In addition to their ranch, the Lowes operated a successful livery stable in Delta. However, at some point, they had a run-in with the powers-that-be in town, and their operation was deemed illegal. Wanting to distance themselves from the city, they built a ranch in Escalante Canyon.
Their spread, or “The Lowe” as it was known, was adjacent to a unique formation in the canyon called Table Rock - a large, precariously balanced, flat rock that sits apart from the canyon wall by some eight feet or so. Ben, ever the showman, was famous for jumping his prized dappled gelding, named Cloud, from cliff to rock where he would rear his horse to the delight of all would-be spectators. You can still find his unmistakable cattle brand in the stone face above the remnants of The Lowe, carved there by bullet holes from Ben’s Colt Peacemaker. His good friend and neighbor Captain Smith, who sculpted his own home out of the rock in Escalante Canyon, was a stone carver and etched Ben’s name in the red sandstone at the base of Table Rock.
Ben’s reputation preceded himself much the time. He was known for making the local papers and had a group of cohorts who rode together and called themselves the Jingle Boys, on account of the noise their spurs produced on the boardwalks of town. The group was known to run afoul of the law on more than one occasion, and many incidences of wrong-doing in the area were pinned on them, whether they were guilty or not. It is said that one Christmas, Ben challenged Shorty Gibson to completing their Christmas shopping without dismounting from their horses. The skid marks remain to this day in the Davis Clothing store where Shorty’s horse wheeled about at the cash register. The boys helped Lowe construct a cabin of stone in the upper reaches of Roubideau Canyon that they used as a hideout when the heat was on. On more than one occasion, Ruby and their two sons secreted food and supplies to the refuge when they were needed. A good bit of the structure still exists at the end of what is known as Ben Lowe Trail.
In the summer of 1917, the violent end to Lowe’s life would reverberate through Escalante Canyon and across the open pastures of the Western Slope for years to come. A shootout between Mr. Lowe and United States Marshall turned Brand Inspector Cash Sampson. The two were familiars and had, in fact, eaten their last meal together at a mutual friend’s cabin in the canyon. At the table with them sat Lowe’s sons, Robert and William, Shorty Gibson, and their lunchtime host, Cal Musser. Musser would testify later that he had no notion that the two were at odds during the meal.
Sampson and Lowe were both sympathetic to the cattlemen’s fight against the sheepmen, but Sampson was a lawman to his core, and it is rumored that he had a mind to question Lowe about a recent sheep killing. As they rode away from Musser’s place through the red rock canyon, Ben and Cash requested that the Lowe boys ride ahead so the two men could talk. Minutes later, a quickly heated argument ensued, and guns were drawn. When the shooting was over, both lie dead on the ground. No one will ever know the true nature of their quarrel that led the first shot, nor whether either man was in the right of their argument. Both boys and Musser were called at the inquest that followed the shooting, and at the end of the day, the officials were none the wiser as to the motives of the killings. Sampson and Lowe took their last words to their graves, and the only thing that was settled in court was that each man came to the cause of death by gunshot at the hands of the other.
Ben’s widow, Ruby, whose obituary appeared in the Grand Junction Sentinel some forty-four years later, lived a full life. She sold the family ranch in Escalante shortly after Ben’s death but continued to farm on California Mesa until 1926, when she pulled up stakes and relocated to the top of Grand Mesa. There she leased Alexander Lake Lodge for a time and then ran a horse concession at Island Lake. Later in life, she retired to a place in Eckert, where she spent the remainder of her time in Delta County until she moved to Grand Junction where she would live out the final years of her colorful life. She left behind ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Ben and Ruby Lowe made such a remarkable impact on the legacy of Delta County that many places in the area still bear remnants of their namesake today. In the far reaches of Roubideau Canyon, the Ben Lowe Trail and Ben Lowe Flat still bear his name. A good deal of the old stone hideout still stands there today. In Escalante Canyon, the place just below the iconic Table Rock, where Ben was known to show-off his daring equestrian skills, is still referred to as The Lowe. The weathered cedar posts that remain upright in the red dirt and the name etched into the rock face are testaments to the lasting impression that the Lowe’s left behind. The cowboy who loved to make a memorable exit did not disappoint in his final act, and the memory of his larger-than-life personality lives on.
For a more detailed account of the shooting and the range wars of Delta County, search for Delta County Range Wars - Duel in the Desert on HighCountryShopper.com. Special thanks to the Delta County Historical Society Museum - a treasure of historical resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.