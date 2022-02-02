For Marty Ulrich, owner of Silent Custom Cyclery, the business of serving outdoor enthusiasts just became considerably broader. The bike shop owner in Cedaredge is accustomed to the ups and downs associated with the limits of a seasonal clientele. The recent acquisition of operations and inventory from Grand Mesa Outdoors opens new possibilities. The new venture will extend the store’s opportunity to serve locals and visitors to Surface Creek and the Grand Mesa throughout the year.
Sarah Henderson, owner of Grand Mesa Outdoors, decided to take a step back from her business and approached Marty about merging the two companies into one entity. While Sarah is happy to hand off the reins of operations at Grand Mesa Outdoors to someone experienced in outdoor sports, Ulrich is more than happy to oblige her. The opportunity will allow year-round offerings since a large part of the business is dedicated to winter sports rentals for folks looking to take advantage of the ever-abundant winter snow on Grand Mesa.
Sarah plans to devote more energy to her other endeavors, including the management of Cedaredge Lodge and her duties as director of Delta Habitat for Humanity. Meanwhile, Marty is excited about the possibilities of expanding his season and the inventory he has available to customers. Not only will he be gaining Nordic ski gear and snowshoes to rent, fishing poles and stand-up paddleboards will also be available. Of course bicycles will also be on hand at the shop for folks to check out for the day – or a week.
Outdoor apparel and items for sale, including shoes, boots, hunting gear and more, that were previously available at Grand Mesa Outdoors on Main Street, will now be available at the new location. Marty will continue to serve the local biking community with parts and repairs. He plans to shift his focus from road bicycles to mountain bikes and kids’ bikes, based on his recognition of the keen desire for the latter in Surface Creek. While some bicycle inventory space will be replaced by items and rentals associated with Grand Mesa Outdoors, Marty has no plans to stop bicycle work.
He plans to continue to make custom bikes but as more of a niche offering to customers. It is obvious that biking is Marty’s first love. He is an avid sponsor and organizer of community bicycle events and plans to continue his support of these yearly affairs. He is also known throughout the community as a bit of a biking philanthropist - running a program that provides bikes to people in need and repurposing used bicycles for kids.
While Marty may be moving some bike-related operations to the back room, he has no plans to dissolve the operations or offerings of Silent Custom Cyclery altogether. He sees the opportunity as a merger that will allow him to serve local and visiting patrons with various interests throughout the year while continuing to support the local biking community.
The storefront will be run under the name of Grand Mesa Outdoors, and its ideal location on Hwy 65 will provide one-stop shopping for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. The store is meant to promote more engagement in outdoor sports. With its endless trails and lakes, the nearby Grand Mesa is a motivating monolith that beckons to anyone wishing to explore and play in the great outdoors. Whether you’re an expert at hiking, biking, snow sports, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing, or just want to look good in the right gear doing it; Grand Mesa Outdoors is the place.
You can visit Marty at the new Grand Mesa Outdoors – now located in the former Silent Custom Cyclery shop at 110 SE Greenwood Avenue #2, on the east side of Hwy 65 in Cedaredge.
