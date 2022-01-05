The combining of the two high schools allowed for the creation of a fresh new commons. The North Fork Photography Facebook Group put the word out to local photographers that we were looking for images that showcase our beautiful community. Our goal was to capture the North Fork Valley, the history of the mines, and the culture of our new school through various pieces. Local photographers: Lacie Allen, Andrew McIntire, Patti Kaech, Ben Lehman and Jaquita Watters all contributed to our newly reimagined commons atmosphere.
Nicki Poulus from the West Elk Mine contributed photos to connect us to our history of local mining. Jamie Roeber, the school's art & design teacher, organized the entire project as well as helped design and create the school spirit wall. Arjun Bacigalupi created the new NF on the compass in Mrs. Roeber’s class.
The resulting new commons area is a testament to the power of community. The North Fork High School would like to thank everyone who submitted photographs and helped with the project. They invite everyone to visit the commons to see the pieces for themselves. Please support our North Fork Miners by attending games and events in their new home.
