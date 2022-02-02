The town of Paonia will forever be synonymous with the flowering peony, from which the town derived its name in a roundabout way. But it was another popular flower, the petunia, that put Paonia on the map – or perhaps it’s better said that Paonia put the petunia on the map. In the late 1940s, three men, each on the cutting edge of their fields in horticulture, came together and founded the PanAmerican Seed Company. They decided to base their operations in the idyllic North Fork Valley, which offered an optimal climate and rich riverbed soil for their endeavors. The company would transform the town during the summer months of the mid-20th century, and the petunia would never be the same.
The 1940s found serious horticulturalists chasing after elusive varieties of flowering plants due to recent innovations in genetics. Three such men on the frontier of flower science decided to pool their talents to create a seed company that would offer superior products to gardeners. Charles Weddle had recently developed a method for creating more robust and longer-lasting hybrid petunias. Fellow gardening visionary Claude Hope, a Texas native but a resident of Costa Rica, desired to create the perfect impatiens. Their third partner, W.D. Holley had set his sights on carnations and perfected the flowers for several Denver greenhouse growers. Together, their combined knowledge and global resources created an ideal alliance. They formed the PanAmerican Seed Company with the intention of using new hybridization techniques to produce high-grade seeds for a host of flower varieties.
Weddle chose a 10-acre plot of land on the north-eastern edge of Paonia for operations. Several acres were tilled for fields that soon rolled out pink and red carpets of flowering snapdragons, pansies, geraniums, zinnias, and petunias. At least twelve greenhouses and a host of outbuildings and offices were erected on the property. A competent core staff of about 20 year-round employees bloomed to an impressive 60-plus workers – consisting mostly of local high school kids and transient seasonal workers during the spring and summer months. Between Weddle’s operations in Paonia and the work Hope was overseeing at Linda Vista in Costa Rica, the company produced many new and improved seed varieties and changed the very face of the industry with their innovative offerings.
While hybridization had been around since the Augustinian monk, Gregor Mendel, cross-bred peas in the 19th century, it was not until the perfection of F1 hybrids by cultivators like Weddle and Hope that large-scale production could be put into practice. The procedure involved gathering pollen from inbred generations of male plants through small vacuum tubes and then applying the pollen to the stigma of the female parent with a pipe cleaner. The resulting seeds offered hearty tailor-made varieties. Some were bred for higher yields, faster flowers, and disease resistance, while other F1 breeding was utilized for larger, more colorful and multiple blooms. Today, the process is used on a host of vegetable and flowering crops, including marijuana.
PanAmerican’s perfection of F1 multi-flowering petunias, with their profusion of blooms and massive color effects, made new household names of petunia varieties like the Comanche, Sugar Plum, Calypso and Sunburst. The once homey and weedy little petunia had taken on a contemporary sophistication and soon became the Cinderella of gardens across the United States. The seed company reset the course for other common flowers as well. PanAmerican was also responsible for creating the Powderpuff Hollyhock with its carnation-like flowers, which put its predecessor to shame. Production from the Paonia facility alone yielded over 20 lbs of seed annually. While this may not seem like much, that translates to about 100 million seeds.
Many Paonia residents remember working in the fields and greenhouses at PanAmerican during the 1950s, 60s and 70s. Former neighbors recall the heavenly floral aroma that hung over the eastern side of town and the unmistakable shift buzzer that would sound off for the site worker's lunch break and at the day’s end. One neighbor recalled that in his youth, he and his mischievous cohorts often made afternoon pilgrimages to peer through foggy greenhouse windows where they might catch a glimpse of an elusive topless female worker attempting to beat the heat during the Summer of Love. Only non-smokers could work in the greenhouses due to the possibility of transmitting the tobacco mosaic virus, which affects several flowering plants and is still a problem for growers today.
The Ball Seed Company, North America’s leading horticultural distributor, purchased the PanAmerican Seed Company in 1952. Ball continued to run operations in Paonia and Costa Rica under the PanAmerican name until the early 1980s when it became more feasible to procure seeds through large-scale operations in California and in Central and South America. Smaller operations like the facilities in Paonia were eventually shut down and the land was sold. The PanAmerican Seed company is still thriving today under the umbrella of the Ball Horticulture Company and is truly a global operation which produces seeds on several continents.
Incidentally, under President Nixon, the United States Government began a promotion to teach laborers in Columbia and Bolivia the art of growing carnations instead of cocaine to redirect efforts at the source as an attempt at a preemptive strike in the war on drugs. The unintended consequences undercut many of the Denver carnation greenhouse growers and put them out of business. Unfortunately, it also offered exponentially increased cargo space for the smuggling of larger quantities of cocaine into the country, hidden alongside the masses of legal plant matter, making the drugs nearly impossible to detect. The best laid plans of mice and men.
The U.S. Forest Service eventually purchased several acres of the old Paonia seed farm. Their offices are still located in the buildings that were formerly inhabited by the PanAmerican Seed Company. The land where rows of greenhouses once dominated the landscape is now occupied by Apple Valley Park, owned by the Town of Paonia. With the exception of the forest service buildings, an out-of-place faded green retaining wall on the northern edge of the park is all that remains as a reminder of the once flourishing business that employed a number of workers in the North Fork Valley each summer and a place from which the butterfly effects still ripple through the backyard gardens of North America.
