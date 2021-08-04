Jay Canode is an old-school skateboarder who earned his turns in the 1980s. Jay honed his skills on homemade ramps and city sidewalks and, like many kids, was beyond thrilled when he found his first skatepark. It’s a place where skaters of all skill levels come together to learn, teach, and perfect their skills among peers. The parks offers kids who aren’t into traditional sports a sense of belonging, of camaraderie and community. The sport has recently found its way into the olympics and is a viable way for many kids to find confidence within themselves, opening pathways to positive futures.
These days, Jay is a local realtor and father to a son who is also interested in the sport but has found that places to ride are in short supply in Delta County. Canode has made it his mission to facilitate the construction of a skatepark in the North Fork for a new generation to enjoy, and big pieces of the five-year long project are beginning to come together. How, what, and where the proposed park will materialize is taking solid shape, and it appears that the when may be just around the corner.
As a realtor, Jay understands the value of location. At first, it seemed like a given notion to build the new skatepark on the eastern edge of the Paonia Town Park where the old baseball diamond once lived and the Town of Paonia was on board with the idea. The current skatepark (which is barely worthy of the title) lies adjacent to the field and was constructed on the old tennis courts. It consists of a small splintery quarterpipe, a short rail, and a small flat-top feature known as a funbox. And while there is plenty of room in the nearby field for a modern park, a new location under the shade of the cottonwoods next to the North Fork River has recently presented an appealing opportunity away from neighborhoods.
The location lies on a sizable piece of land partially owned by the town of Paonia and partially owned by the Delta County School District. Situated among the trees alongside the newly constructed walking path, the proposed lot is perfect for recreational development. Plans to build a bicycle pump-track and extend the walking/riding paths are also in the works for the area. The walking path, which is currently under construction, will eventually connect the Paonia River Park with the library via 3 miles of meandering pathways and a new foot-bridge. The area will also be utilized by Paonia Elementary, which has recently moved into the old high-school building on the adjacent property.
Jay, along with support from the Town of Paonia, Delta County, the North Fork Pool, Park and Recreation District, and some very generous local citizens, is starting to see the fruition of many hours of meetings and planning. The project has managed to raise about $80,000 of its $100,000 goal. The final piece of the puzzle will involve a grant from GOCO (Great Outdoors Colorado), which is funded by state lottery proceeds. GOCO typically matches funds on a sliding scale based on community wealth. Costs for the skatepark have been estimated at around $250,000 but are sure to be higher due to materials inflammation related to COVID. Any extra money raised will go towards lights, a bicycle pump track, sidewalks, bathrooms, and other complimentary features.
Another GOCO grant also backs a local father-and-son endeavor known as Paonia in Motion. The team is committed to facilitating the planning of recreational spaces in town. They quickly recognized the positive momentum for the skatepark project and have focused recent efforts on designing the structure of the park. A 3-D model has been constructed using the ideas from several local school-aged skaters who offered their input for the design phase. Jay and his team hope to motivate local contractors to donate their time and equipment to break ground soon but have been concentrating their efforts on raising the necessary funds.
Other local groups like the Mural Militia, captained by local artist Seth Weber, are also doing their part to raise proceeds for the effort. The artists have been applying their designs on one-of-a-kind skateboard decks that have recently gone up for auction. Jay is thrilled to see multiple elements of the community working together to help realize the vision. The goal is in sight, but more funds are needed to reach the mark before ground can be broken on the park.
Enter Danny Bailey, another former skate-kid who now owns a local solar installation company. Danny grew up skating in Paonia, and despite the lack of a respectable park, became a very proficient skater and is a staunch advocate for the sport and the new skatepark. In a conversation that left Canode speechless, Danny recently phoned Jay and offered to donate $20,000 (earned through rewards points from his business credit card) to the project. This is the largest single donation to date. Bailey claimed that he has been too busy to become involved with the endeavor and that this was his way of contributing. If the project can just find a handful of other generous donors like Danny, the lights in the skatepark will soon be on.
If you would like to learn more about how to become involved or would like to donate to the project contact Jay Canode at jaycanode@hotmail.com.
