In the summer of 1928, a much-anticipated new movie theater was under construction at 215 Grand Avenue in the growing, little mountain town of Paonia, Colorado. Final touches were added, and the theater was completed just in time for its October 5th grand opening. It filled an immediate need as it replaced the nearby Gayety Theater, which was destroyed by a fire. The conception of the Paonia Theatre began with Tom Poulos, a visionary man who led an interesting and altruistic life in the town that he loved. The building and adjacent park still bears his name.
The first featured film was the 1926 silent film, "What Price Glory." Admission was twenty-five cents for children and fifty cents for adults. Movies were a way to escape the hard reality of life in the coal mines, small farms, and sprawling ranches that supported Paonia at the time. When the first "talkie" was shown, Poulos added new equipment to support the evolution of sound.
During prohibition years, it is rumored that he also became involved in the covert manufacturing of alcohol. It is possible that the "new equipment" included a moonshine still, and dance parties at the theater were likely enhanced. There were once underground tunnels that connected the Mason’s Lodge, on the other side of the vacant lot, to the theater where the manufacturing may have taken place. You can still see evidence of these tunnels today in the basements below the 200 block of Grand Avenue. Whether or not they were used for the manufacture of alcohol is a mystery today.
Poulos was a community-minded man and sponsored events for the schools of the North Fork Valley. He hosted Santa Claus on Christmas Eve and invited all the children from surrounding towns. A fireman's ball, free band concerts, movies, and a benefit for the Paonia Library were all testaments to his sense of civic responsibility. His altruistic attitude would be passed along to the subsequent owners, who would all do their part to maintain the integrity of the theater in relation to the citizens who patronized it.
In 1969 the theater and the buildings on each side were sold to Lynne and Charles Bear. The generosity of the Bears was likewise evidenced through various free movies and children's events. They were a busy family as Lynne operated a beauty salon in the adjacent building. After the theater lost its projectionist, Lynne would close her shop for the day and walk next door to run the projector at night.
The 1980s presented hard times for the North Fork Valley. The theater shut down and would remain closed for some years after. Residents who remember this time will testify that the building that had once been the center of so much joy sat dark in the middle of Grand Avenue for several years. The fate of the theater was unknown.
In 1991 the theater was sold to Daniel Perkins and Marcy Garber, who breathed new life into it by making much-needed renovations and reopening its doors. After the showing of the award-winning foreign film Cinema Paradiso, the theater's name was changed to the Paradise Theatre, an appropriate name that exhibits the way the residents feel about the theater and the North Fork Valley in which they reside.
Tom Ricketts and Michelle Riley purchased the theater from Danny in 1996 and continued to remodel the interior while carrying on traditions of the past. In 2001 Stu and Marla Carlson bought the theater and made some changes of their own. They expanded the concert lineup with the help of local promoter, Rob Miller, and grew the tradition of hosting many regional and nationally known artists. In 2006, Jason and Regna Jones purchased the theater, added more interior renovations, and broadened the concert series. They then passed the torch to Amy Deluca, who managed the Paradise until a group of citizens stepped up to steer the theater into its next chapter.
The demise of the 35-millimeter film came about with the advent of digital technology. The necessary upgrade for equipment was quite expensive and sealed the fate for many of the independent movie houses across the country. Under the executive direction of Sunshine Knight, board members from the Friends of the Paradise organized to raise funds, and along with a generous contribution from the Colorado Save Our Screens program, The Colorado Grand, the Goodwin Family Foundation, and other private investors, the theater now operates with a new projector and a newly renovated interior.
Today, the legacy of the Paradise Theatre is very much alive and well, showing first-run movies, independent films and offering live entertainment. The Friends of the Paradise Theatre's vision for the future is to engage, educate and entertain the community. Collaborative events with other local non-profits help to fulfill their mission. World-class live music also remains at the forefront of the Paradise Theatre's lineup with concert series like Pickin' In Paradise. In May of 2015, the Paradise Theatre was designated as a historic landmark site.
The last two years have been especially hard on venues like the Paradise Theatre. Many theaters and concert halls have sat idle and empty for the better part of the last few months. On Saturday, April 24th, the theatre reopened its doors to the public for indoor movies. To ensure the safety of their guests, a ventilation system and a CO2 monitor have been installed to track particle ratings, and the theater continues to follow the guidelines from Delta County Health regarding COVID-19.
2021 marks the 93rd anniversary of the theater. Since then, nearly a century of films, plays, concerts, and special events have occurred in this magical place. Friends of the Paradise honor the history of the theater by continuing the traditions instituted by past owners. The theater still welcomes field trips from Delta County Schools, just as it did when Tom Polous opened its doors in 1928. The still-thriving tradition of the Cabin Fever Film Series, started by Danny Perkins in the 1990s, continues today, and the wildly popular concert series born in the early 2000's are still going strong. This unique resource and historical treasure will continue to rely on the community's support to keep it operating. The past and present stewards of this remarkable showplace are forever grateful for the endless community support given to the theater over the past 93 years and are looking forward to 93 more.
The Paradise Theatre is located at 215 Grand Avenue and can be reached at (970) 527-6610, or visited on the web at paradiseofpaonia.com.
“That the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.” - Walt Whitman. See you at the movies.
