Water is life. This is especially true in the arid western United States. The survival of crops, livestock and people is dependent on its existence. In the late 1800s, settlers were lured here with promises of abundant land, only to find it was useless without water. The mountain streams that flowed from the Rockies held the key, but channeling life-giving water to farmer’s fields was a daunting task requiring monumental efforts. In response, Theodore Roosevelt signed the Newlands Reclamation Act in 1902. The movement authorized the federal government to commission water diversion projects throughout the west, and citizens from Kansas to California reap the benefits of reclamation to this day.
Roosevelt wrote to his wife, Alice, about the scarcity of water while on a trip to the western territories. Perhaps his experiences encouraged him to push for the passage of reclamation. He believed that the vast stretches of land should be used and settled by farming families and that water, which flowed freely past this land, should be harnessed to help the people. While the bill had broad bipartisan support in Congress and among the citizens of the west, there was considerable opposition among established farmers and ranchers in the midwestern states, who were afraid that market prices would fall with increased competition.
Roosevelt held more of a wholistic vision of the country. He believed that opportunities in the west would benefit the people of all states. Expansion into the western regions would require the necessary infrastructure to support it. “The sound and steady development of the West depends upon the building up of homes therein,” he wrote. The Reclamation Act would irrigate the west and make it habitable and prolific. The formative passage of the bill is considered second in significance only to the Homestead Act of 1862.
Although the proposed tasks were monstrous, the logistics behind reclamation were sound. Federal monies used on reclamation projects would be repaid by water users. Project works would remain federal property, even after the share of Federal costs had been repaid. Reclamation would contract with the private sector for work, which ensured job security for many local workers, and the hydroelectric power revenues would be used to repay construction costs in many instances.
Sixteen arid and semi-arid states were proposed to be included in the bill. Arizona, Colorado, California, Kansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming would all be included. A few years later, in 1907, Texas was added to the list. Once the bill was passed, the Reclamation Service, later renamed the Bureau of Reclamation, moved quickly. Several water projects went underway within the year. The early 1900s found Western Colorado at the center of many projects, including three dams and several diversions in and around Delta County.
Overall, sixteen projects have been completed in Colorado under the Bureau of Reclamation, delivering water for irrigation, providing energy, aiding in urban growth and creating new recreational reservoirs. At first, the bureau’s mission focused on ever-increasing settlements and the surrounding agricultural land. Two projects were constructed under this mandate: the Grand Valley Project on the Colorado River and the Uncompahgre Project on the Uncompahgre and Gunnison Rivers.
Water supplies from the Uncompahgre River failed to meet expectations in the 1880s, and the Gunnison Tunnel project was started in earnest in 1901. The project was stalled soon after it began due to a lack of funds. Fortunately, the undertaking was picked up by the Reclamation Service in 1903 and was finally completed in 1909. You can read more about the Gunnison Tunnel in the Historical Archives at HighCountryShopper.com.
After completion of the Gunnison Tunnel, the agency began work on seven diversion dams and 128 miles of canals associated with the Uncompahgre Project. The project was essentially complete by 1925 with the last significant addition to the project occurring in 1929 with the construction of Taylor Park Reservoir, which is located twenty miles upstream from the head of the river. The Uncompahgre Project provides irrigation for over 76,000 acres of crops, contributing to the success of many farmers and ranchers in Western Colorado.
As growth in the Southwest increased demands for water and power, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona signed the Upper Colorado River Basin Compact, which divided the waters of the Colorado River in 1947. The Bureau of Reclamation proposed the ambitious plan that included the construction of ten dams throughout the region to provide hydroelectricity and water storage. Locally, the project included dams at Blue Mesa, Morrow Point and the Crystal Dam. The result provides a steady stream of electricity and water and some of the most popular recreational areas in the state today.
Overall, the reclamation projects connected to Western Colorado comprise 17 different projects, span three states and encompass four tribal lands. Locally, in Delta County, projects include Fruitgrowers Reservoir near Orchard City, The Smith Fork Project, which includes Crawford Reservoir, and the Paonia Reservoir Project, providing recreation, flood control and irrigation in the North Fork Valley.
The Bureau of Reclamation’s contributions to the development of Colorado’s water resources changed as the state’s needs changed and continue to do so. The early twentieth century reflected the need to expand agriculture while the midcentury redirected the focus for multiple-use projects. More recently, development has encompassed multiple demands, including irrigation, flood control, power, recreation, and municipal uses. The latter has become more challenging as populations in western cities continue to rise.
The Bureau’s projects encompass over 300 storage reservoirs that deliver 10 trillion gallons of water to more than 31 million people each year. The projects provide one out of five Western farmers with irrigation water for 10 million acres of land. The encompassed lands produce 60% of the nation’s vegetables and 15% of fruits and nuts. Roosevelt’s vision to aid in the expansion of the west was carried out by the reclamation projects, resulting in the transformation of Western Colorado from pioneer settlements to prolific centers of agriculture.
Though the Bureau of Reclamation has accomplished many monumental projects over the last century, the office stands on the precipice of its most daunting challenge. Changing climate conditions are forcing competition for ever-scarcer water supplies. Proponents of recreation and agriculture alike are both at odds with the increasing needs of urban populations. The fate of the west, and the implications for the country as a whole, are at stake. Water is life, but if a new wholistic solution is not implemented soon, the question of the not-so-distant future is, whose life will it be?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.