Keeping your eyes on the horizon in these unprecedented times is challenging. The effects of the global pandemic coupled with unprecedented political turmoil, have made the very word “unprecedented” tired and cliché. But the observations of one epidemiologist proposes a brighter possible future based on the events of the past. The parallels of the COVID-19 pandemic to the Spanish Flu of 1918 are quite striking in both the evolution and spread of the virus and the social and economic implications that it presented. History suggests that our lives following the Coronavirus may soon mirror those of the 1920s, a period of economic prosperity and cultural abundance known as the Roaring 20s.
Yale professor and social epidemiologist Dr. Nicholas Christakis claims that a longing for extensive social interactions usually returns in great force once pandemics end. Christakis sees a pattern when observing disease over extended periods of history. One constant truth, offering a possible ray of hope, that he has observed is that pandemics always end. He asserts that while we are in the grip of an outbreak, it seems “alien and unnatural to us, but plagues are not new to our species - they’re just new to us.” And here is the comfort to be taken in the Dr’s musings: This too shall pass, and what might follow may be a period of great prosperity and expression.
Christakis predicts that once we have had time to recover from the socioeconomic devastation wrought by our own pandemic that we may enter a time fueled by people starved for experiences that were sorely missed while in isolation. Packed stadiums, busy restaurants, crowded nightclubs, and a re-embracing of performing arts will mark a sign of the new times. He asserts that by the mid-2020s, all the introverted social trends brought on by the pandemic will reverse themselves, and people will “relentlessly seek out social interactions.” This history-repeating pendulum swing has occurred many times before and because humans largely react to the moments at hand, it’s likely to occur again.
COVID fatigue, a term used to describe our ever-growing annoyance at being cooped up, being careful, and being afraid, is already influencing our decisions after nearly a year of dealing with the virus. The longing for a return of personal contact is as strong as the demand for art, entertainment, and consumer goods. Another era not unlike the original 1920s may indeed be on tap for us. We might just be in store for a Roaring ’20s of our own, driven by the same spirit of relief and optimism that fed the original decadent decade. Of course, that time was followed by another massive swing into an economic depression. Whether we are doomed to repeat the turnings of our past prosperity and hardships alike is unseen, but it is abundantly clear that in this moment, we are all ready to turn the page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.