Rural America has become all too familiar with the unpredictability of economics. Many areas have yet to rebound from the last recession, and now we are faced with an even greater challenge. Prospects for small towns and agricultural communities look somewhat bleak, but a new story is emerging across the country. It’s a story of an awakening that presents a path to economic opportunity, and it’s being driven by the creative sector. This rural renaissance could be the key to a much needed turnaround for small towns and may help to heal our community as well as ourselves.
The Fiber Arts Trail in New Mexico represents living museums of tradition, that predates the early United States, and have become key economic drivers in a place miles away from the big coastal cities where the presence of art is often taken for granted. Across that state, art contributes over $5 billion to the annual economy and provides 1 in every 10 jobs.
This pattern is repeating itself throughout rural America. Government grants and nonprofits, have helped artists find creative projects that represent local identity and promote local pride. The murals of Delta County are an excellent representation of this movement. They exemplify American traditions and celebrate regional history. The creative spirit is contagious and as art begets more art, local economies are strengthened in areas like ours, that are typically left out of the national conversation.
Although economic benefits are the key to the success of all communities, the intangible benefits that accompany the development of artistic endeavors are priceless. Art promotes the power and preservation of a place. When people become involved in the creation of places, they inherit a vested interest in caring for them. A sense of ownership develops and communities become better places to live and to visit as a result.
Art helps to facilitate public dialogue and contributes to the community’s development. It promotes shared cultural experiences and civic work, often bringing diverse community members together to solve problems, build relationships and get involved in creative ways to stimulate their economies.
On an individual level, there is increasing evidence that art greatly enhances brain function. Its impact on brain wave patterns and the nervous system can actually raise serotonin levels. Studies show that creative expression assists immune systems, elevates mood, and lowers blood pressure. Art can change a person’s outlook and the way they experience their community and the world around them. Embracing and encouraging local movements to promote art in our communities may just be what the doctor ordered for our own well being and for the preservation of lifestyle in a small town.
