Like many great ideas, the Simple Cafe was born out of necessity. The need to find, not only edible, but delectable recipes for the celiac-troubled half of the cafe’s owners led to a desire to share their crafty creations with the public. After much success offering their cottage industry goods through local bakeries, cafes and farmers markets, the industrious duo decided to open their own cafe in downtown Paonia.
Proprietors Joy and Justen Williams came to the North Fork Valley by way of Florissant and Manitou Springs, where the couple had been busy raising five children and working as holistic nutrition practitioner and an herbalist respectively. When the two discovered Justen could no longer tolerate wheat or gluten products in his diet, Joy embarked on a mission to perfect recipes for gluten-free baked goods that were better than passable – she wanted them to be delicious and indistinguishable from wheat-fueled baked treats.
About the time Joy perfected her recipes at home, the Williams moved to Paonia – and then the pandemic hit, forcing them to reinvent themselves in a new landscape. Fortunately for patrons in the North Fork, the reinvention eventually manifested as the Simple Cafe. After finding success sharing their goods in the counters of other local cafes in Paonia and Basalt and at the local farmer’s market, the next logical step was to open a brick and mortar location of their own. The perfect spot became available in the Lamborn building courtyard which contains an inviting patio with multiple outdoor seating opportunities.
The cafe opened in November of 2021. The gluten-free bakery and kitchen cranks out a host of baked goods, soups and sandwiches all made with locally sourced produce and ingredients. Salads, smoothies and delicious cinnamon rolls that rival any of the glutinous variety, all find their way to the eclectic menu. The homey patio is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee and bathe in the morning sunshine. The cafe has recently started offering Kava bars on Saturday with open-mic entertainment for brunch.
Joy claims it’s been a lot of fun making homegrown fare that you might expect to get from your parent’s house. Having access to top-quality local produce and meats makes her job all the easier. The Simple Cafe was created out of love and devotion to farmers, ranchers, family and community. Simple ingredients magicked together to create big tastes in gluten-free offerings is the recipe for the Simple Cafe, and the end results are simply delicious.
You can enjoy breakfast or lunch at the Simple Cafe Wednesday to Saturday from 8 am until 2 pm at 229 1/2 Grand Avenue in Paonia.
