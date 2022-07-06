In the 1950s, drive-in theaters went from novelty phenomena to summertime hot-spots overnight. By the late mid-20th Century, over 4,000 drive-ins dotted the landscape of the lower 48 states. At last count, just 325 neon signs were still lighting the night sky in small towns across America. For a time, Delta was home to two outdoor cinemas, but only one would prevail through the turbulent economic woes of the 1980s on the Western Slope. Evolutions in movie industry distribution, COVID and the priorities of commerce may eventually seal the fate of the last outdoor picture show in Delta County. For now, the powerful play goes on, but the winds of change are in the air.
The first drive-in movie theater to ever open its gates in Delta was the Skylite Drive-In in 1949. It was located on Crawford Avenue and was being steered by William Taggert when the Skylite’s competitor, the brand new Tru-Vu, lit its screen for the first time in 1955 with Randolph Scott’s Canadian Pacific and Abbot and Costello’s Naughty Nineties. Both theaters boasted a sizable single screen, but the Tru-Vu’s lot was considerably larger, with the capacity to hold up to 400 cars. Owner Max Storey sold the Tru-Vu to Ann and Stanley Dixon the following year.
During the late 50s, the Tru-Vu was plagued by vandalism to the marquee, several speakers, and to the exterior of the projection house and concession stand. The trouble escalated in 1960 when a fire destroyed a substantial part of the concessions building. The Daily Sentinel of Grand Junction reported, “A blazing fire gutted the Tru-Vu Drive-In theatre building … causing about $7,000 in damages. The blaze was intentionally set, according to Fire Chief Harvey Richards.” Owner of the Tru-Vu at the time, Fred Chubka, sued the owners of the Skylight for damages, claiming that one or more of the defendants had set fire to the theatre to eliminate competition. The case was eventually settled out of court, and the Skylight changed hands in the aftermath.
The Skylight would continue to entertain patrons for the next twenty years under a different name. The drive-in received a brief makeover and saw change to its marquee in 1964. The new sign read Big Sky Drive-In. The Big Sky would operate under various management until the early-1980s, when several nearby oil industry operations abruptly closed shop and caused an economic collapse in Western Colorado. While the Big Sky would never open its gates again, the Tru-Vu would weather this storm and many more in the coming decades.
Chief of Police Dan Morgan and James Hanson, both of Delta, took over the Tru-Vu in 1963, which they operated until the late 1960s, when Jeanne and Stanley Dewsnup took the reins of the drive-in. In addition, the Dewsnups eventually purchased the historic Egyptian Theatre on Main Street and the Big Sky Drive-In on Crawford Avenue – putting a decisive end to any further competition for the attention of moviegoers in Delta. When the Dewsnups took over the Tru-Vu, the walls of the projection room were still black from the fire.
The Dewsnups hoped to reopen the Big Sky eventually, but the adjacent land was developed significantly in the late 80s – sealing the fate of the Big Sky. The screen, which had been rebuilt in the 1972 after a devastating wind storm, would never overcome the nearby light pollution from Wal-Mart and other commercial endeavors in the surrounding neighborhood. Both the screen and marquee still stand, like the old sign for the Paonia Drive-In in the North Fork, as a reminder of another time.
Jeanne and Stanley ran the Egyptian and the Tru-Vu for several decades in Delta along with the help of some dedicated regular employees. Everyone in the county can recall more than one formative memory from the time-defying little drive-in that sits beside the train tracks. Its proximity to the coal train somehow became the opposite of a nuisance. Most moviegoers saw the passing of the rumbling cars as a right of passage for the evening. Feeling the vibration of 100 boxcars making their way through the valley while the screen came alive with the latest fare from Hollywood offered moviegoers a unique sense of nostalgia each time.
The magic of movies is enhanced in unexpected ways when you visit a drive-in. The timeless experience begins when the sun sets and the cars line up at the neon sign. One patron from Delta recalls watching The Empire Strikes Back (the undisputed best in the series, by the way). She remembered pointing out shooting stars in the night sky with her husband. The stars around the Tru-Vu’s screen were vivid that night, making it hard to tell where the iconic space opera ended and the real sky began.
Stan Dewsnup passed away in January of 2005. Jeanne continued to run both the Egyptian and the Tru-Vu for many years until she joined her husband in the spring of 2019. The Dewsnup family passed the care of both theaters on to Jim and Jane Lane and Jim’s sister, Margaret Stalcup, all of Heber City, Utah. Throughout all its days, the Tru-Vu saw little changes, save for the necessary conversion from 35mm film to digital projection and a new radio sound system. The modern era integrity of the drive-in, from its neon marquee to the mid-century concessions stand where countless bags of popcorn and Junior Mints were passed over the counter, never changed. The crackling metal speakers still stand sentry in the parking lot – even though the FM transmitter made for much-improved sound. Sometimes aesthetics are everything.
The possibility of these sensory experiences coming to an end are looming large as the Tru-Vu is for sale again. The future of the drive-in will depend on the prospective buyer and while it is uncertain what plans may be in store, commercial or residential development of the area are both a distinct possibility, especially considering the challenging nature of the movie theatre industry. The historic Egyptian Theatre has already changed hands, but fortunately, the new owner plans to maintain the integrity of entertainment there for the foreseeable future – much to the relief of the community at large.
Though both the Egyptian and the Tru-Vu have seen several owners over the years, it was Jeanne who devoted her life to keeping the movies alive in Delta. Locals remember her ever-present flashlight with which she patrolled the rows of cars, checking the back seats to make sure no funny business was going down on her watch. And while she may have blurred the line between privacy and propriety on occasion, her lengthy service to the community will forever be remembered. All told, she dedicated 51 years to the theaters in Delta.
The Tru-Vu’s demise would mark the end of an era – the end of a time when the wonder on a child’s face and the reflection of the silver screen in the eyes of lovers meant more than commerce. When the credits roll and the screen fades to black for the last time, the community will feel a little dimmer. When the taillights make their slow procession towards the final exit, all we’ll have is the memory of a magic place that brought so much joy to the child in all of us for the better part of a lifetime.
Of the 81 drive-in theaters constructed in Colorado between 1947 and 1976, only six remain. By summer’s end, the list could very well wither to 5, and although the skyline of Delta will undoubtedly become brighter by whatever development takes its place beside the tracks, the light will pale in comparison to the memory of the glow of the drive-in as nighttime travelers pass by that hallowed ground. Of course it is possible that the Tru-Vu will remain. Perhaps plans are in the works to preserve the little drive-in-that-could for many summers to come. Maybe when the dust clears, and the count is diminished to one, the neon marquee on highway 92 will still shine bright, and the Tru-Vu will stand alone as the last open-air dream palace left in Colorado.
