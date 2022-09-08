The Women’s Surface Creek Saddle Club has been a fun-loving group of horsewomen, enjoying camaraderie with members who share equine-related interests since 1959. Sadly, some of the original very active and key members are no longer able to participate in many of the club’s activities. Covid 19 forced cancelation of most of the club’s events in 2020 and 2021 and the interest was fading.
The current club president, Betty Garrett, and secretary Juleen Feazell, decided early last spring to give the Saddle Club a much needed facelift and breathe some new life back into the 63-year-old club. They developed a 2022 events schedule, including parades, new trail rides expanded to surrounding counties, two overnight campouts, moonlight rides, halloween costume ride, ladies night out, Christmas party and educational programs at every monthly meeting. The legendary monthly birthday rides which included great food, birthday cakes, tablecloths wine glasses, and occasionally adult libations out on the trail, needed to be honored and updated. The birthday rides were advertised and opened up to non-members to recruit new ladies. This was successful as 12 new members have joined the club.
A ride committee was formed in early April headed up by Brandy Ferganchick with Sky Baldwin, Bobbi Hansford, Betty and Juleen. The committee developed a riding scheme for all levels of trails throughout Delta, Montrose and Mesa counties. Safe and enjoyable trail riding with new trails became the theme for the facelift.They adopted the downhill ski trail identification system of using green to mark easy trails, blue for intermediate trails and black for difficult trails. Green level trail rides were opened to members and non-members, anyone wanting to give the club a trial run. The ride schedule included three trail rides each month, alternating between the green, blue and black trails so there is something for all skill levels of trail riding.
The efforts of the ladies have been very successful. Monthly birthday rides have been a big hit, the July Birthday had 15 riders and over 35 participants at the pot luck at Mesa Top Trailhead. They have had 30 different women and men participate in the trail rides.
They also had 10 members ride in the Paonia Cherry Days parade and took third place. The riders included Melanie Son, at 89 years young, riding her beloved Jazzy and carrying a flag.
The current club membership is represented by many different breeds of horses as well as mules. Interests range from trail riding, reining, cow work, dressage and driving.
If you are new to the area or an old-timer that would like to learn some new places to trail ride, give these fun loving horsewomen a try. Check them out on Facebook Women Surface Creek Saddle club or email gjfeazell@icloud.com for more details.
