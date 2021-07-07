Hundreds of children across Delta County have already registered for the 2021 Summer Reading Program offered through the local libraries.
“We are pleased to report that our registration numbers are up significantly following a very difficult year in 2020 and there is still plenty of time to register,” says LaDonna Gunn, District Director for Delta County Libraries. “Just visit one of our five libraries or go online to sign up and join the fun!”
This summer, the program features an all-ages writing contest, take-home activity kits, digital escape rooms, passport and BINGO activities, a scavenger hunt, outdoor programs for children, a teen video challenge, and an all-ages reading challenge.
“We also want the community to know that families can participate in many aspects of the program from home if they are unable to make it to the library for activities,” says Gunn. “And they will still have the opportunity to earn a t-shirt and other prizes, like books and gift certificates.”
Gunn stresses the important role the community plays in making the program possible. “We are able to offer such an excellent program, with incentives for reading and no registration fees, in large part because of very generous community support. Many organizations, businesses, and individuals have sponsored children and volunteered their time to make this program possible. We would especially like to thank our major donors of the 2021 program, Alpine Bank and the Kampe Foundation.”
Register today or offer your support by visiting your library or www.deltalibraries.org.
