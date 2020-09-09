Living in a small town in the west presents opportunities to adopt unique perspectives on life. Rural communities that are separated by great distances function independently of far-off city centers and offer new ways of looking at just about everything from a trip to the grocery store to political ideologies. The spectrum of social diversity and accompanying beliefs is often broad between those whose families have lived here for generations and those who have shed the trappings of metropolis for small-town life, but there is often more common ground to be found than meets the eye.
For those new to the wide-open spaces of the west, the realization that it may be necessary to embrace a new outlook can come from a simple road trip and the dawning awareness that distance is relative here. Folks from large cities often have the perception that time and space are somehow altered when they decide to drive to the other end of the county. There is a realization that a 30-minute drive may quickly cover over 30 miles of wildly differing terrain while the traffic impaired confines of a half-hour commute in the city may only get you to another part of town if you’re lucky. Local folks who grew up traveling the vast state highways and county roads often take for granted that there is another perspective at all, until they are reminded by the endless stoplights on their next drive through downtown Denver.
Similarly, understanding the nature of local politics usually requires some adjustment for those who are not familiar with the intimacy of town meetings, but necessity breeds action when one realizes the issues are personal. Folks on opposite ends of the political continuum often find themselves seated next to each other at the bar or the high school football game and it’s not uncommon to discover that they are sometimes on the same page when it comes to community matters. Involvement in local policy increases the possibility of having a greater influence on outcomes - an opportunity rarely offered to folks in urban settings, so even though citizens may find themselves on opposite sides of the fence on an issue, they’re more likely to at least be on equal footing in a small town.
Perhaps the one truth that folks who live in rural communities come to understand is that shared familiarity with people and place binds us together despite our differences. This often stems from an unspoken awareness that the very ground beneath us is common - that our shared love and respect for the land and the outdoor opportunities offered to us lies at the core of why we all choose to make this place our home. Maybe the best way to truly see the perspectives held by our neighbors on the other side of the fence is to realize that the ground we’re standing on is all the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.