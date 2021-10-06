Last month, “Thoughts from the High Country” explored the relationships between small-town print media, area businesses and local citizens. The possible demise of rural newspapers portends a likely chain reaction of gloom and doom for small communities themselves, but luckily some small-town papers are still surviving. What has kept them printing while their larger counterparts are shuttering their doors and what will sustain them in the near future? Some suggest it’s the community itself.
Large municipalities have their amenities – mostly big box stores offering plastic-wrapped in plastic, and endless chains of chains serving cloned food. But small towns are where to turn if you’re looking for the spirit of community. Even visitors make connections to moments from their own rural American experiences – remembering who used to own the drive-inn or which class laid the first stones for the letter on the hillside. Each piece of history and every photograph is precious to small communities, and local historical societies and newspapers are the stewards of these priceless artifacts.
While style, substance, and ownership are destined to change with the tides of time, the role of rural newspapers is timeless, and the support of residents and the business community is what has kept them alive while their peers falter in metropolitan areas. Small-town newspapers provide information to – and a historical record of – its people. They are the watchdogs of local government, the bearers of tidings and the traders of all things large and small. This intimate relationship is lost in large cities.
The medium presents the truest reflection of the community. Because rural areas tend to be tight-knit, the relationship between citizens and their papers is often stronger than those in city centers. Many small-town newspapers have something their bigger siblings in urban landscapes do not. They have the trust and loyalty of the community they serve. And when that trust falters, the citizens let them know in no uncertain terms. Familial relationship exists because they are inherently more intimate in small communities.
In a time when so much of the country, and the world at large, is rocketing through technological and social changes, local newspapers remain a beacon of light for rural residents. The familiar format presents relative information and comforting stories that reaffirm to citizens that they are in the right place at the right time. It is the community that delivers the subjects for the stories to be written. It is, indeed, the community that is the soul of small-town newspapers – just like this one.
Responsibility should follow realization. Understanding that the community is the driving force implies an obligation to keep that beacon of light burning. How do we do this? By supporting local businesses who, in turn, support their newspapers through advertisement, we can ensure the longevity of our treasured local print media. Healthy commerce is the lifeblood that nourishes the community. Without it, the watchful eyes of area affairs and spotlights on local history will dim. But with it, we will continue to thrive on our own terms.
