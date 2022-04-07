In my time spent working with thousands of bodywork clients and fitness students, I have found that often the pain they experience is due to how they hold their body. A majority of people I see as a massage therapist, do not know how to walk, let alone stand! Once they learn how to do these movements, they resolve pain and muscle tightness.
Join me in rediscovering the movements that you take for granted: sitting & standing
Intentionality is important when resetting your posture. And it’s easier than you think. The foundation is in your hips and glutes. Stand up and give it a whirl. Intentionally squeeze your glutes, aka the butt. Check that your hips and knee bones are in alignment. Now, take a deep breath. As you inhale lift the top of your head to the sky, lengthening the spine. As you exhale maintain the length in your spine. You will notice as you do these three things that your shoulders swing open. Allow yourself to relax your shoulders into this natural position.
Standing this way engages the muscles in your core, preventing strain on muscles not meant to bear so much pressure and weight. Try mindfully standing this way whenever you wait in line at the store, when you are having a conversation or brushing your teeth! You will notice that you have an easier time taking in a deep breath, you are energized, and more alert. Realign your posture in this way and you will realign your outlook on life!
But Liz, how do I sit? Great question! For most of us, the minute we sit the shoulders hunch, the tailbone rolls under, and our lower back begins to ache. The strain on the back and neck to hold the head in such an awkward position takes a toll – and the worst part of it is, we think that we are relaxing in this position. Taking a load off – but not really.
Sitting is similar to standing. The focus begins in the hips. Squeeze your glutes and notice the bones in your backside that rest against the chair. These bones should sit squarely on the chair instead of resting at an angle. This angle occurs when your back is curved instead of straight. Now that you are sitting upright, take a deep breath and lengthen your spine upwards, pressing your head towards the sky. As you exhale, relax your shoulders. Maintaining this posture in all sitting activities is important for taking deep full breaths, which keeps you energized and clear-headed.
Both of these practices are pivotal to creating movement patterns that free the body from pain, allowing for ease of movement and deeper breathing. If you bring this awareness and practice into your life, you can expect to feel a release in the upper shoulders and lower back where most of us hold tightness that often leads to headaches, lower back issues, and discomfort.
