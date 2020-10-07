It’s time to Trick or Treat in Delta! The annual Main Street Trick or Treat, presented by the Delta Police Department, Local Emergency Responders, and the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Friday, October 30, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. There will be several guidelines to follow for the safety and wellbeing of trick or treater’s and business owners alike.
Masks will be required, social distancing of six feet or more will be mandatory, and the guidelines of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will need to be followed in all public areas.
There will be two entrances and two exits at the corner of Fifth and Main Street. A sign-in station at both entrances and one-way traffic will help maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the event, and businesses are asked to allow only one person per container.
Be sure to bring the kids down to this safe and fun event courtesy of your local police department and emergency responders. Our area businesses are looking forward to seeing all the ghosts and ghouls this Halloween season!
