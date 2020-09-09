The Hotchkiss Downtown Merchants group continues to meet and keep its collective fingers on the pulse of ongoing efforts to promote the Valley’s economic and social viability. Kim Shay, businesswoman and all-around volunteer (she’s just a gal who can’t say no-to volunteering, that is), provided some updates on ongoing initiatives.
The big news she shared concerned The One Delta County alliance. This vision of a cooperative organization has been under discussion and on the table for some time. Shay reports that the alliance is now a reality, with its Articles of Incorporation as a non-profit entity signed as of August 24. As the newly elected Vice Chair, she shared the official agreement, entitled “Intergovernmental Agreement to Support Economic Development between Delta County, Towns of Cedaredge, Orchard City, Hotchkiss, Paonia, and Crawford.”
The appellation is quite a mouthful. The document describes the parameters for a working approach to shared resources among the towns. The intention is to bring real muscle to the economic and social needs of our towns. By sharing energies, talents, and, not incidentally, financial backing to the newly emerging body the board hopes to strengthen bonds between the communities and provide direction to the counties’ growing needs.
A key part of the agreement is to pool financial support, with each town agreeing to contribute a stated amount toward its goals. The monies would also provide a salaried position to a project manager, whose job it would be to herd said communities and direct ongoing efforts.
Shay also reported on where Hotchkiss stands on engaging the services of students from the University of Denver Technical College. Region 10 is helping to fund a comprehensive evaluation of the town with an eye to producing an architectural rendering of a more attractive, pedestrian friendly environment. However, as with many plans in this time of COVID, we wait. When the University approves of travel for the students, the study will go forward and the students will provide a blueprint for a positive way forward for Hotchkiss.
These news flashes show that this loose coalition of business owners, town functionaries, and concerned citizens is going forward with creative solutions for our communities, despite the challenges we face now.
The group meets the first Wednesday of each month at 8 a.m. at the east end of the park in Hotchkiss and every third Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. in the shady spot of the parking lot next to Gambles in Hotchkiss. Appropriate social distancing is required. Join this intrepid collection of movers and shakers if you are interested in finding out about the latest plans for our county.
