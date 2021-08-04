In spite of recent rains, Delta County is still in an exceptional drought, and some municipalities / water districts have implemented water restrictions.
Please do your part to conserve water. One important way is to ask visiting guests in advance of their visit to agree to certain water constraints. Before they arrive, post a notice in your guest bathroom informing them about the drought. Here’s a sample notice:
Dear Guests – WELCOME TO OUR HOME!
Please be aware that we are in a severe drought and that every drop of water counts!
Here are some tips to save water in the bathroom (adapted from www.cadroughtprep.net):
- When taking a shower, put the bucket under the faucet to catch the cold water until it warms up. This water can be used for watering plants.
- Time your shower to keep it under 5 minutes.
- In the shower wet yourself down, turn the water off, soap up/shampoo, then turn the water on to rinse off.
- Turn off the water while you brush your teeth.
- Turn off the water while you shave.
- Turn on water to wet hands, turn off while you lather your hands, turn back on to rinse.
Thanks for saving gallons!
For a complete list of water-saving tips, go to www.deltacounty.com/707/Drought-Resources or wateruseitwisely.com
This message is brought to you by The Canary Committee – a North Fork Valley group dedicated to preserving our precious water supply.
