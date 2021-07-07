In spite of recent storms in Eastern Colorado, Delta County is still in an exceptional drought, and some municipalities / water districts have already implemented drought restrictions. We trust everyone will follow the rules, or in the absence of restrictions, adopt commonsense water conservation habits.
Please do your part to preserve water. Here are some water-saving tips for your home and business:
- Soak pots and pans instead of letting the water run while you scrape them clean.
- If your dishwasher is new, cut back on rinsing. Newer models clean more thoroughly than older ones.
- Place a bucket underneath the shower head to catch cold water before it warms up. Use it to water your plants.
- When you shower, save water by turning it off while you lather. Wet yourself down, turn the water off, soap up/shampoo, then turn the water on to rinse off.
- Consider not showering every day. On those days, use a wash cloth to clean yourself.
- Talk to your plumber about the feasibility of re-routing your grey water to trees and plants rather than the sewer line. Check with your city and county for codes.
- Create a one-page set of water-saving tips for the kitchen and bathrooms that visiting guests can refer to. Before the tips, add a welcome message and explain that we are in a drought.
For a complete list of tips, go to www.deltacounty.com/707/Drought-Resources or wateruseitwisely.com
This message is brought to you by The Canary Committee – a North Fork Valley group dedicated to preserving our precious water supply.
