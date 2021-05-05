When Daniel Roman first opened his stand-up paddleboard business the two questions he was asked most were, “What’s a paddleboard?” and “Why Hotchkiss?” For those seeking an answer to the first, stand-up paddleboarding is an ancient Hawaiian sport that has spread to all parts of the world in recent years. Depending on the size and design, paddleboards can be used on almost any body of water and boast a quick learning curve. As far as an answer to the second question, Daniel claims that the ever-resourceful North Fork River is reason enough to be here.
A native of California, Daniel came to Colorado on a whim and never looked back. After guiding on the Arkansas River, he spent a summer in Paonia on an organic farm. While learning all he could about organic farming, he explored the area and discovered the North Fork River. It was flowing heavily that spring and he wondered why no one was rafting it. While exploring the lower stretches, ideas soon came into focus. These sections provide perfect waters for paddleboarding. He realized that the possibility of operating his own rafting company on the North Fork could be supplemented in the later summer months by offering paddleboard tours.
Daniel called the Bureau of Land Management and asked about obtaining a special-use permit for the river and they were very receptive to the idea. Taking this as a sign, he decided to push ahead with his plan. Choosing a spot for the shop came easily. The space next to the Coaltrain Coffeehouse became vacant that year and it was a good fit. The visibility and location in Hotchkiss were excellent and the sizable parking lot was perfect for maneuvering trailers in and out of. Daniel claims it’s also great to be next to the Coaltrain so that morning adventure seekers can enjoy coffee and treats before embarking on their trips, and also have a place to decompress and recount their exploits on the water when they return.
These days the rental shop is stocked with kayaks, tubes, boats, and all the essential gear needed for river trips. Their stand-up paddleboards are all made by Colorado companies, and are available for rent and sale. Throwbags, patches, pumps, maps and more line the shop and supply visitors and locals alike who are seeking to gear up for a day on the river. The rental shop has become a popular and easy way for locals to get on our local rivers and lakes in the summer months. This year, Daniel is offering affordable punch cards, making the opportunity for a float even more attractive for area residents.
This will be Daniel’s fifth season running rafts on the North Fork. He has several guides in place, including his partner Bekah Scalero, who all have a great deal of river experience. Permission to raft on Anthracite Creek has also been obtained from the Forest Service and provides for another thrilling and scenic run in addition to the North Fork stretch. They offer trips ranging from two hours to three days on every section of river from Erickson Springs to Westwater, Utah. When the flow subsides on the Anthracite and upper portions of the North Fork, they continue to run paddle boards on the lower, calmer sections of the Gunnison. Daniel sees the river as an unclaimed gem. It offers exciting rafting possibilities on the upper stretches in the springtime and summer-long paddle boarding opportunities downriver. After years of planning, construction is finally finished on the new boat ramp at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss which provides easy access to the river from Hotchkiss.
A wide range of special events are happening through Western Slope SUP this year. Daniel is collaborating with the City of Delta to bring back the Crazy Raft Race. The popular build-your-own boat race was run annually from 1980-2000, and is now returning after a twenty year hiatus. In 2019, he started offering full-moon paddle nights, which has been a hit with the local community, On full moon evenings, paddleboards and kayaks are brought to Sweitzer or Crawford Reservoirs for nighttime fun on the water. Daniel realizes that there are many folks visiting the North Fork who might be looking for unique experiences. WSSUP offers guided geology trips with Dr. David Noe of Colorado Detours. Once a year, the team also coordinates with Adam Petry of Western Biology to run a yellow-billed cuckoo workshop that brings biologists from around the country to sight the rare birds who happen to be more populous in the North Fork Valley than anywhere else.
In 2019, Daniel began an internship program with the goal of opening the door to the outdoor-guiding world for local graduating seniors. The interns train with Daniel in the spring to earn their Colorado river guide licenses, after which they are hired and guide with the regular crew for the summer. Training programs like this usually cost around $500. Daniel’s interns pay for their training by doing volunteer hours for WSSUP. The program has proved to be a great success, and the crew is taking on their 8th intern this year.
Since Daniel ran his first guided trip down the North Fork, the seasonal flows have been unpredictable to say the least, offering two years of drought and two very wet years. However, the company is able to cope with both scenarios. In the drought years, they offer more trips on the Gunnison and in big water years, they take advantage of the upper North Fork and Anthracite Creek. Either way, Western Slope SUP offers world-class river trips within 10 minutes of the shop. If adventure is out there, Daniel is sure to find it. He and his crew are eager to share it with anyone willing to come along for the ride.
Spring is here and you can reach Daniel and the crew at Western Slope SUP, at 328 W Bridge Street in Hotchkiss. Check out their website at www.westernslopesup.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.