The last meeting of the Hotchkiss Chamber seemed action packed after a rather slow summer due to worldwide, countywide and Hotchkiss-wide events (or the lack thereof).
One piece of news that was bittersweet involved the departure of Nathan Sponseller as president. December is his last month of shepherding the Hotchkiss Community Chamber of Commerce (HCCA) through countless meetings, projects, e-waste events, Ride the Rockies bike rallies, and the homely chores of cleaning up the Visitors Center, maintaining the town signs, and herding the Chamber members. He has served above and beyond for 17 years as president and 25 years on the board!
The maxim that “if you want to get something done, find someone busy to do it!” holds true with Nathan. But it also applies to the rest of the HCCA board. Bill Long, of TDS managerial fame, had earlier stepped down from the vice-presidency after an equally impressive number of years and sweat equity with the group. Mitch Swanda, president of The Bank of Colorado, graciously volunteered to run for the position. That left the board with finding another seriously busy person to put her hat into the ring for the vacant vice-presidency—who else but Kim Shay? Other board members Sue Whittlesey and Tracy Ihnot ably and tirelessly occupy the treasurer and secretary positions. The efforts of all of the board members transcend their titles, so HCCA looks forward to another year of cheering Hotchkiss on to greater heights.
Hotchkiss seems to be responding to all of the residents’ hopes for a bright future for the town. News on the ground is that Hotchkiss has several new businesses finding their way there. Kim Shay reported at the Merchants Meeting:
- The Third Bowl Ice Cream Company out of Crested Butte has purchased the Subway building for production of their gourmet ice cream. (Wouldn’t it be great if they were persuaded to sell their product out of the space?)
- Jeff and Susie Hirsch with Surface Creek Vets are opening a satellite office for small animals at the Who Does Your Hair building. They will do farm calls for larger animals as well as tend to domestic animals
- The old Roberts/Shell gas station is getting a facelift. The new owners are refurbishing and plan to reopen as a gas station and convenience store. No opening date is scheduled yet.
- The Hotchkiss Museum is welcoming a two-station EV charging station on the north side of the museum. The town is hoping to complete installation before Hwy 50 is closed, as more traffic is anticipated to result.
The board would like to remind members that now is the time to nominate for annual awards. HCCA will be awarding Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year and non-profit of the Year. Any member may make nominations by 5pm Tuesday, October 27 and these can be mailed to the Chamber at PO Box 158 or emailed to Chamberinfo@hotchkisschamber.com.
A scaled down annual meeting will be held at 6pm in the Ballroom of Memorial Hall on Wednesday, November 18. Unfortunately, the Chamber can’t offer food and entertainment this year, and the format will be akin to a standard board meeting. The ballot for next year's board will be undertaken during this meeting, including Swanda’s and Shay’s president and vice-president candidacies. The public is invited, with standard health mandates in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.