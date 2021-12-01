Stuart Wilson and Kristi Reed of Wilson Painting offer a fresh look for homeowners on the Western Slope. Stuart brings more than 30 years of experience, strict attention to detail, and an emphasis on communication with his customers. He and Kristi recently relocated to Cedaredge from the Front Range. They are eager to get the word out and show the folks of Delta County what sets Wilson Painting apart from the rest.
Stuart began painting when he was 16 on the West Coast. He grew up in the Bay Area and was trained by a strict painter working on residential homes. His mentor ingrained in him the importance of communication and respect when it comes to maintaining a business relationship with the homeowner. He now makes it a point to treat every home like it’s his own, and he listens to the needs of his clients.
After relocating to Denver in the late 1990s, Stuart remembers knocking on doors and talking to folks in coffee shops. He was determined to do whatever it took to promote word of mouth recognition of his painting business. Before long, his referrals were keeping him as busy as he could possibly be. He is confident that before long, he’ll be just as busy in Delta County.
Each project is handled on a focused basis. Stuart is a one-man show who devotes his time to one project at a time. He claims that this is the secret to his success. The intimate relationships developed between a sole painter and his clients allow for the best possible communication. Referrals offered by Wilson Painting are filled with satisfied, repeat customers due to the personal attention devoted to each project. Only premium materials are used, from the initial preparation to the final topcoat, to ensure your home will stay beautiful for years to come.
If you are looking for quality craftsmanship with strict attention to the details that matter most to you, contact Wilson Painting for your next job. You can check out their website at stuartwilsoncustompainting.com where examples of their work can be found. With a focus on interior and exterior house painting, Stuart is taking his skills county-wide and beyond.
