Each month, the High Country Spotlight features art and writing from local high school students. The Shopper is a proud supporter of local arts and education. 

If you are an educator or student who would like to contribute visual art or creative writing to this showcase, please send to content@HighCountryShopper.com accompanied by a short quote or biography on the student. 

Thanks to all our local educators and young artists who are shaping the future of our communities. 

Alexia Verquer.jpg

Alexia Verquer

Ceramics

Mr. Payan

Delta High Art @ A33
Breighelle Atchley.jpg

Breighelle Atchley

Ceramics

Mr. Payan

Delta High Art @ A33
Fernando Santillan.jpg

Fernando Santillan

medium: Marker

Stippling technique

Mr. Payan

Delta High Art @ A33
Kelly Finley.jpg

Kelly Finley

title: Head in the Clouds

medium: chalk pastel & graphite

Mr. Payan

Delta High Art @ A33
Kimberly Ponce.jpg

Kimberly Ponce

medium: Marker

Stippling technique

Mr. Payan

Delta High Art @ A33
Luis Romero.jpg

Luis Romero

medium: Marker

stippling technique

Mr. Payan

Delta High Art @ A33
McKenzie Proctor.jpg

McKenzie Proctor

medium: Marker

Stippling technique

Mr. Payan

Delta High Art @ A33
Nicolas Cadena.jpg

Nicolas Cadena

medium: Marker

Stippling technique

Mr. Payan

Delta High Art @ A33
Noelani Ramon.jpg

Noelani Ramon

title: Devil is in the Details

medium: Acrylic Paint

Mr. Payan

Delta High Art @ A

 
Sunshine Wills

Ceramics

Mr. Payan

Delta High Art @ A33