Below is the list of placers. Every CHS athlete worked hard and should be proud of the themselves. One school record did fall. Nellie Freeman's 1600m run record was broken by 0.04 of a second by Jessica Black's, 5:28.12.
2022 Delta Invitational Cedaredge Placers
1st place finishers:
Logan Tullis won the high jump with a 5’10” effort
Libby Brooks won the shot put and the discus. Her disc mark of 113’10 is a personal record (PR)
Jessica Black won the 1600m run and 800m run. Jessica also ran the second fastest time in school history in the 800
Megan Jenkins won the 100m High Hurdles
Kylee Terry won the 200m dash
2nd place finishers:
Hunter Jordan took second in the 100 and 400. He had a PR of 11.90 in the 100
Logan Tullis ran a PR in the 110m High Hurdles for 2nd place
Olivia Madden took 2nd in the Triple Jump
Girls Medley: Megan Jenkins, Paige McGovern, Bailey Nelson, Kylee Terry
Girls 4x1 A: Kayla Mitchell, Shaelynn Hunsberger, Lily Sinkay, Bailey Nelson
3rd place finishers:
Kade Henderson took 3rd in the first 200m dash of his career
Ayralin Hoffbauer took 3rd in the first discus competition of her career
Hadassah Payne set a PR of 4’10” to take 3rd in the high jump
Lily Sinkay took 3rd in her first high school competition, the 100m High Hurdles
Boys 4x1 A - Luke Maxey, Kade Henderson, Kyler Parker, and Sebastian Brinch-Iverson
4th place finishes:
Tristy Keller got 4th place in the shot put
Hailey Hayes-Pursley took 4th in the 100m dash
Megan Jenkins placed 4th in the 200m dash
Olivia Madden took 4th in the 100m High Hurdles
Mozelle Palmer placed 4th in the discus
Boys 4x8: Nathan Black, Chris Hatheway, Kyler Parker, Andrew Purvis
Boys 4x2: Logan McIntire, Wylee Lorimor, Jesus Cedillo, Devin Saenz
Girls 4x1B: Emma Jenkins, Paige McGovern, Carley Malinowski, Hailey Hayes-Pursley
5th place finishers:
Brysen Harris placed 5th in the long jump
Abby Brooks took 5th in both the shot put and discus in her first high school competitions
Hadassah Payne took 5th in the 100m High Hurdles
6th place finishers:
Andrew Purvis took 6th with a PR in the 1600m run
Luke Maxey placed 6th in the 200m dash
Elliyah Hawbaker placed 6th in the 100m High Hurdles, her first high school race
Shaelynn Hunsberger took 6th in the long jump
Kayla Mitchell took 6th in the 100m dash
Boys 4x1C: Connor Rogers, Colton Ashby, Hayden Mills, Robert Smith
Girls 4x1C: Chasey Waitman, Kierra Terry, Grace Madden, Elliyah Hawbaker
7th place finishers:
Nathan Black took 7th with a PR in the 1600m run
Grace Madden took 7th in the long jump
Kayla Mitchell placed 7th in the 200m dash
Allani Sullivan placed 7th in the 100m High Hurdles
Leah Vader placed 7th in the 1600m run
Girls 4x1D: Allani Sullivan, Addison Travis, Delaney Signs, Addie Hanson
8th place finishers:
Corbin Loucks took home 8th place in the 800m run in his first high school race
Addison Travis placed 8th in the 100m dash
