Altrusa International of Delta presented $4,000 in scholarships to four nontraditional students at their July 28, 2021 program meeting. Recipients for this scholarship category are adults seeking continued/higher education, who reside in Delta County, and have been out of high school for at least five years.
The 2021 beneficiaries of the service club’s nontraditional scholarships are:
Victoria Ragsdale, a three-time recipient, studying Psychology with plans to serve the Delta community upon graduation;
V. Alires Gallegos, a volunteer at Delta’s Abraham Connection Homeless Shelter, with a focus studies in the social work field;
Susan Luna, a two-time recipient pursuing her BSN degree in nursing, while working part-time at Delta Health;
Dani Carson, a CNA at Delta Health, with plans to pursue a degree in Nursing Applied Science.
Altrusa International of Delta has provided scholarships to deserving Delta County students for more than 30 years, thanks to the proceeds from the club’s Deltarado Days Barbeque and the Sugar Plum Festival.
