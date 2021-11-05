We are pleased to announce that tickets are now available for our 5th Annual Jingle Mingle Event!
This year we will be presenting a very special dinner from Daveto's (see menu on the flyer below), including a bottle of wine, as a drive-by take and bake!
So make plans with your family, gather your friends, or dine in an intimate setting with you and your love to begin this holiday season off right!
We have a limited number of dinners for sale, so please reserve yours now.
We’ll even have music to entertain you while you’re dining! All details are in the link below.
Thank you for supporting GMAEC!
CLICK HERE for Jingle Mingle Reservations
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.