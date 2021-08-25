Applefest is arguably the largest festival in Delta County and one of the most well attended celebrations on the Western Slope. The High Country Shopper is proud to be producing the official Applefest Guide again this year. Don’t miss this excellent opportunity to showcase your business in this full-color special section that celebrates the prolific agriculture of the Surface Creek Valley.
The guide will be packed full of Applefest information including events, music, and a booth map of attending vendors. Interesting feature stories related to the history and contributors to this beloved annual celebration will also be found in the guide.
The guide will be circulated as a special section in the September 22 edition of the Shopper, comprised of 14,6000 copies directly mailed and distributed throughout Delta County. Additional copies will also be available at the festival.
To reserve your space in the official 2021 Applefest Guide, speak with your sales rep or call 527-4576. You can also send your ad copy or artwork to display@highcountryshopper.com. Reserve your space today! See the attached flyer for advertising rates. The ad deadline for Applefest Guide is Friday, September 10.
