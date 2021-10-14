Imagine discovering treasure in your own backyard. The Surface Creek Valley Historical Society and Pioneer Town are doing just that and bringing their Buried History program at the Cedaredge Cemetery back again this year. This year presenters will tell the stories of local servicemen who fought in the Civil War, the Spanish-American, World Wars 1 and 2, Korea, Vietnam and even the most recent conflicts.
There are thousands of stories to tell; we will only be telling eight, at least for now. We will honor their lives, accomplishments, goals, and tragedies. Some still have family here in the area, but most do not. Some had very long lives and did much, others lives were cut short before they had a chance to fulfill their destinies. One of the highlights will be of two Gold Star families from the Great War whose names are part of the local VFW group.
The October 23rd event will start at the Cemetery entrance, and involves walking on the cemetery grounds, which contains some obstacles and uneven surfaces, especially with limited evening lighting. Small groups will start every 15 min from 4pm until 6pm. Admission fees and donations will go toward preserving our local SCV history. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made at www.PioneerTown.org/Events.
The Historical Society takes the preservation of history very seriously and in that attempt is offering a workshop series to help local residents preserve their own stories. The workshops will offer advice on audio, video and written formats for stories and research tips that could lead to a more finished and compelling final product. The workshops will be held on alternating Thursdays at 7pm at the Stolte Shed, October 13, 28 and November 11th. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made at www.PioneerTown.org/events
