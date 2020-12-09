The year 2020 has been very challenging for many of our members, businesses, nonprofits and charities; the Cedaredge Area Chamber of Commerce is no exception. We, too, were greatly affected financially with the pandemic. With the cancellation of Applefest this year, we have had to take a hard look at how we can be a sustainable and effective part of our community.
More than simply COVID, the way our community and our country conducts business is changing. With the continued evolution of technology and social media, this has changed the way in which businesses network, market and obtain information.
With the changing business landscape, a lack of funds to continue to pay an executive director, and a lack of Board members to move towards an all-volunteer Chamber, the Chamber Board of Directors has made the very hard decision to dissolve the Chamber and suspend all Chamber activities as of December 31, 2020.
Understanding how important Applefest is to the community, we are in active conversations about the future of the event – please be assured that Applefest will continue! As we have more concrete details about the future of Applefest, we will share them with the community.
The Board of Directors would like to thank all of our past and present members of the Chamber for your wonderful support throughout the years. The Board extends special gratitude to all current and past Chamber volunteers, ambassadors, and board members for their participation as well as their dedication to the citizens and businesses of Cedaredge and the surrounding area.
Through these many years, these exceptional volunteers invested much time and effort supporting their shared vision of Cedaredge and its neighboring communities, which are rich with wonderful businesses and people. We, as members of the Board of Directors, are hopeful for the future of our wonderful mountain community. We are all very honored to have worked alongside such a great group of individuals and businesses.
