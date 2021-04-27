Every Monday @ 6PM
GMAEC Bank of Colorado Theatre
Instructor: Ron Black
Couples - $30/4 lessons
Individuals – $15/4 lessons
Enter through east theatre door.
Call Dottie for info (480) 340-0140
