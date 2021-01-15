Cedaredge High School Parents,
At this time the School Administration and the District Administration believe we need to close the Cedaredge High School for the next 10 days due to the number of students who have contracted COVID-19. We want to err on the side of caution, so we do not allow the virus to spread more. Therefore, students will be in remote learning. All students will be allowed to return to school on January 25th if they have no symptoms and are not awaiting a COVID test.
Tomorrow January 15th, there will be no online school for students as our teachers prepare to deliver remote instruction and our school goes through a deep cleaning process. Students will receive communication from each classroom teacher on how class will run next week through google classroom or through the students school email. Beginning Tuesday, January 19th, we will be facilitating online learning through Cedaredge High School for every class. We will continue to operate in a distance learning environment through Friday, January 22. On Monday, January 25th, we will return to in-person instruction. The expectations for students next week are:
- Attend every class online at the appropriate time excluding ICAP.
- Engage in any or all class activities associated within class.
- Complete all course work as assigned by the teacher.
For the week of January 18th through January 23rd, all Cedaredge High School events have been cancelled. This includes all extracurricular activities and their practices. More information regarding season B protocols will be available next week.
We understand that this is not an ideal situation for any of us to be in. As a school we appreciate the patience and understanding of all of our stakeholders as we work through the current situation together. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact administration at 856-6882 as we will be available from 7:45 to 4:00 each business day.
As always BEAR DOWN and GO BRUINS!
Randy Brown, Principal Cedaredge High School
C.J. Cannell, Assistant Principal Cedaredge High School
