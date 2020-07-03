welcome to Cedaredge

We’re Back!

• Blue Heron Yoga is taking appointments for private yoga therapy lessons. Instructional videos also available online.

• Cedaredge United Methodist Church will resume in-person services on July 5

• ImpressionZ Gallery is open 7 days a week, 10 am—5 pm; the Ap- ple Shed will mirror those hours.

• Surface Creek Historical Society now open

• Surface Creek Animal Shelter open by appointment for adoptions— and they have lots of new kitties awaiting a fur-ever home!

• The Shelter Shoppe is open at their new location! 110 SE Frontier Ave., open Monday—Saturday

All Month

• Cedaredge Foodtown Kraft Kraze Vendor Pop Up. Select Saturdays in the parking lot of Cedaredge Foodtown, 10 am—4 pm. Free for Cedaredge artists and crafters. Call 970-856-3151 to reserve your space.

• Free golf clinics every Friday! Junior Clinic from 4:30-5:30; adults 5:30-6:30 pm, at Cedaredge Golf Club. RSVPs are required: 970- 856-7781

• Summer Golf Camps run the whole month; 2 or 3 day camps avail- able. Details online.

• Surface Creek Saddle Club Gymkhana Series, Wednesdays, 6:30 pm

• “Imagine Your Story” all ages Scavenger Hunt with Delta County Libraries

• Curbside pickup of library materials, every Tuesday and Friday at the Cedaredge branch, 10 am—2 pm

• Outdoor Happy Hour Socials for members of Surface Creek Histor- ical Society, every Friday at Pioneer Town, 5-7 pm. Not a member? Stop by and join!

• Virtual Talent Contest; submit your 3 minute video of your talent to the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center by July 17! Win cash prizes!

• Virtual Fitness Challenge: Discover Delta County, benefits Delta County Memorial Hospital, July 4-18

July 1-7

• Independents Week: A week set aside nationally to draw special

attention to our locally-owned businesses that make our community great! Make a special effort this week to support Cedaredge busi- nesses!

July 3

• Pioneer Town Talk: History of the Valley’s Fruit Industry with Jerry Grosshans, 10:30 am

• Barbecue & Putting Tournament, Cedaredge Golf Club, 6:30 pm, reservations required

July 4

• Old-Time Country Fair Cherry Pie Baking Contest, Pioneer Town, 1-4 pm

July 9

• Pioneer Town Talks—First Settlers: The Peterson Family, 10:30 am

July 10

• The Pondy Cancer Warriors Mexican Dinner, 4-8 pm; funds benefit Alisha Komives

July 11

• Impact Communities Parking Lot Sale, 8 am—2 pm

• Pioneer Family Day at Pioneer Town, 10 am—4 pm

• Golf Tournament to benefit Cedaredge Volunteer Fire Department

July 12

• Second Sunday in Cedaredge! Several businesses will be open

today, including Grand Mesa Outdoors, Starr’s Guitars, Orange Kat Gifts, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, Cedaredge Golf Club and Lost Mesa Grill. Swing by and say hello and enjoy your Sunday!

July 16

• Pioneer Town Talks: The Surface Creek Champion wit Carolynn Andersen, 10:30 am

July 18

• Wild & Scenic Virtual Film Festival, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center

July 21

• “Only One You” outdoor art event for kids, 9-11 am OR 1-3 pm, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center

July 23

• “Only One You” outdoor art event for kids, 9-11 am OR 1-3 pm, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center

July 25

• Dog Training Workshop @ Pioneer Town, 10 am

Ongoing

• Cedaredge Farmer’s Market, Wednesdays 4-6 pm and Saturdays 7:30—11 am, at The Coffee Barn front lawn, kicks off mid-July

• FREE food/fresh produce giveaway for families in need, every Friday, 11:30 am—12:30 pm, Cedaredge Elementary School

• Iyengar Yoga with instructor Julie Locke via Zoom, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 am.

Julie.locke@gmail.com for info and Zoom link.

• Food Bank, Wednesdays 4:30 pm, Thursdays 1 pm, Fridays 10 am

• Surface Creek Trail Surfers social 2-4 mile walk/run, Wednesdays, times vary based on season: www.facebook.com/groups/ surfacecreektrailsurfers

• Pickleball every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 8:30 am

See full event details, including business contact info, location, virtual links, cost and more at

www.CedaredgeColorado.com/calendar Submit your Cedaredge area event, happen- ing or business info!

Email kcollins@cedaredgecolorado.com or call 970-856-3123 ext. 112 for inclusion in next month’s edition!

What To Do:

Art Galleries/Music Venues

Abel Art Glass

The Antler Collection

The Apple Shed

ARTCoop at Stoney Mesa Winery

Enchanted Mesa Gallery

Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center

ImpressionZ Art & Gift Gallery at the Apple Shed

The Old Slaughterhouse

Ribbons & Roses Antique Mall

Starr’s Guitars

Outdoor/Recreational Attractions

Altitude Outdoor Adventures

Cedaredge Golf Course

Grand Mesa—Year Round Activities!

Right now is a great time to enjoy hiking, bicycling, boating, fishing, bird

-watching and more!

Grand Mesa Scenic Byway

Heritage Trail Walking Tour

Pickleball/Tennis @ Town Park

Pioneer Town Historical Museum

Skate Park @ High Country Park

StoryWalk® on Surface Creek Trail

Where toEat:

Restaurants/Coffee Shops

The Apple Shed Deli

Aspen Trails

Cedaredge Creekside Café

Cedaredge Foodtown Deli

Coffee Barn

Connie’s Family Restaurant

Lost Mesa Grill

Stacy’s on Main Subway

T’s Concessions

Local Ag/Food

Antelope Hill Orchards

Four Seasons Flower Farm

Fritchman Orchards

Grand Mesa Creamery

I-Guana Farm

Red Mountain Ranches

Sweet to the Core Orchards

Ultreia Farmstead

Uncle Johnny’s U-Pick

Wag’s World Orchards

Adult Libations

Chill Switch Wines

Happy Hollow Hard Cider

The Pondy

Snow Capped Cider

Stoney Mesa Winery

Williams Cellars

Where to Stay

1077 Sage

Alexander Lake Lodge

Aspen Trails Campground

The Cedaredge Lodge

Cedaredge Country Cabins

Creekside B&B

Grand Mesa Gateway Airbnb

Grand Mesa Lodge

Inn on the Other Side

Kiser Creek Cabins

Maison de Terre B&B

Mesa Moon Motel

Private Creekside Cabin

Shady Creek RV Park

Staywise Inns

Thunder Mountain Lodge

The Yurt at Screwball Ranch

Tongue Creek Ranch Airbnb

