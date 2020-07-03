Welcome!
• Welcome to Heather’s Hair House. Owner
Heather Ellis offers full hair services at her home
-based business! 970-270-9634
We’re Back!
• Blue Heron Yoga is taking appointments for private yoga therapy lessons. Instructional videos also available online.
• Cedaredge United Methodist Church will resume in-person services on July 5
• ImpressionZ Gallery is open 7 days a week, 10 am—5 pm; the Ap- ple Shed will mirror those hours.
• Surface Creek Historical Society now open
• Surface Creek Animal Shelter open by appointment for adoptions— and they have lots of new kitties awaiting a fur-ever home!
• The Shelter Shoppe is open at their new location! 110 SE Frontier Ave., open Monday—Saturday
All Month
• Cedaredge Foodtown Kraft Kraze Vendor Pop Up. Select Saturdays in the parking lot of Cedaredge Foodtown, 10 am—4 pm. Free for Cedaredge artists and crafters. Call 970-856-3151 to reserve your space.
• Free golf clinics every Friday! Junior Clinic from 4:30-5:30; adults 5:30-6:30 pm, at Cedaredge Golf Club. RSVPs are required: 970- 856-7781
• Summer Golf Camps run the whole month; 2 or 3 day camps avail- able. Details online.
• Surface Creek Saddle Club Gymkhana Series, Wednesdays, 6:30 pm
• “Imagine Your Story” all ages Scavenger Hunt with Delta County Libraries
• Curbside pickup of library materials, every Tuesday and Friday at the Cedaredge branch, 10 am—2 pm
• Outdoor Happy Hour Socials for members of Surface Creek Histor- ical Society, every Friday at Pioneer Town, 5-7 pm. Not a member? Stop by and join!
• Virtual Talent Contest; submit your 3 minute video of your talent to the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center by July 17! Win cash prizes!
• Virtual Fitness Challenge: Discover Delta County, benefits Delta County Memorial Hospital, July 4-18
July 1-7
• Independents Week: A week set aside nationally to draw special
attention to our locally-owned businesses that make our community great! Make a special effort this week to support Cedaredge busi- nesses!
July 3
• Pioneer Town Talk: History of the Valley’s Fruit Industry with Jerry Grosshans, 10:30 am
• Barbecue & Putting Tournament, Cedaredge Golf Club, 6:30 pm, reservations required
July 4
• Old-Time Country Fair Cherry Pie Baking Contest, Pioneer Town, 1-4 pm
July 9
• Pioneer Town Talks—First Settlers: The Peterson Family, 10:30 am
July 10
• The Pondy Cancer Warriors Mexican Dinner, 4-8 pm; funds benefit Alisha Komives
July 11
• Impact Communities Parking Lot Sale, 8 am—2 pm
• Pioneer Family Day at Pioneer Town, 10 am—4 pm
• Golf Tournament to benefit Cedaredge Volunteer Fire Department
July 12
• Second Sunday in Cedaredge! Several businesses will be open
today, including Grand Mesa Outdoors, Starr’s Guitars, Orange Kat Gifts, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, Cedaredge Golf Club and Lost Mesa Grill. Swing by and say hello and enjoy your Sunday!
July 16
• Pioneer Town Talks: The Surface Creek Champion wit Carolynn Andersen, 10:30 am
July 18
• Wild & Scenic Virtual Film Festival, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center
July 21
• “Only One You” outdoor art event for kids, 9-11 am OR 1-3 pm, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center
July 23
• “Only One You” outdoor art event for kids, 9-11 am OR 1-3 pm, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center
July 25
• Dog Training Workshop @ Pioneer Town, 10 am
Ongoing
• Cedaredge Farmer’s Market, Wednesdays 4-6 pm and Saturdays 7:30—11 am, at The Coffee Barn front lawn, kicks off mid-July
• FREE food/fresh produce giveaway for families in need, every Friday, 11:30 am—12:30 pm, Cedaredge Elementary School
• Iyengar Yoga with instructor Julie Locke via Zoom, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 am.
Julie.locke@gmail.com for info and Zoom link.
• Food Bank, Wednesdays 4:30 pm, Thursdays 1 pm, Fridays 10 am
• Surface Creek Trail Surfers social 2-4 mile walk/run, Wednesdays, times vary based on season: www.facebook.com/groups/ surfacecreektrailsurfers
• Pickleball every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 8:30 am
See full event details, including business contact info, location, virtual links, cost and more at
www.CedaredgeColorado.com/calendar Submit your Cedaredge area event, happen- ing or business info!
Email kcollins@cedaredgecolorado.com or call 970-856-3123 ext. 112 for inclusion in next month’s edition!
What To Do:
Art Galleries/Music Venues
Abel Art Glass
The Antler Collection
The Apple Shed
ARTCoop at Stoney Mesa Winery
Enchanted Mesa Gallery
Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center
ImpressionZ Art & Gift Gallery at the Apple Shed
The Old Slaughterhouse
Ribbons & Roses Antique Mall
Starr’s Guitars
Outdoor/Recreational Attractions
Altitude Outdoor Adventures
Cedaredge Golf Course
Grand Mesa—Year Round Activities!
Right now is a great time to enjoy hiking, bicycling, boating, fishing, bird
-watching and more!
Grand Mesa Scenic Byway
Heritage Trail Walking Tour
Pickleball/Tennis @ Town Park
Pioneer Town Historical Museum
Skate Park @ High Country Park
StoryWalk® on Surface Creek Trail
Where toEat:
Restaurants/Coffee Shops
The Apple Shed Deli
Aspen Trails
Cedaredge Creekside Café
Cedaredge Foodtown Deli
Coffee Barn
Connie’s Family Restaurant
Lost Mesa Grill
Stacy’s on Main Subway
T’s Concessions
Local Ag/Food
Antelope Hill Orchards
Four Seasons Flower Farm
Fritchman Orchards
Grand Mesa Creamery
I-Guana Farm
Red Mountain Ranches
Sweet to the Core Orchards
Ultreia Farmstead
Uncle Johnny’s U-Pick
Wag’s World Orchards
Adult Libations
Chill Switch Wines
Happy Hollow Hard Cider
The Pondy
Snow Capped Cider
Stoney Mesa Winery
Williams Cellars
Where to Stay
1077 Sage
Alexander Lake Lodge
Aspen Trails Campground
The Cedaredge Lodge
Cedaredge Country Cabins
Creekside B&B
Grand Mesa Gateway Airbnb
Grand Mesa Lodge
Inn on the Other Side
Kiser Creek Cabins
Maison de Terre B&B
Mesa Moon Motel
Private Creekside Cabin
Shady Creek RV Park
Staywise Inns
Thunder Mountain Lodge
The Yurt at Screwball Ranch
Tongue Creek Ranch Airbnb
Many businesses are under State or County regulations for the safety of consumers during the COVID-19 health pandem- ic. Make sure to call ahead or check the business’s social me- dia pages to ensure they are open before you go and to learn about any regulations that are in place. There is NO BETTER TIME to support your community than by patronizing our
amazing Cedaredge-area businesses!
#staylocal #shoplocal #supportlocal #loveCedaredge
