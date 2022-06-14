The Town of Cedaredge's Land Use Code - the rules and regulations that govern property uses - has been updated to make processes and uses clearer and easier to use. The draft is now available for public review and comment prior to adoption by the Board of Trustees. The draft is available for review on the Town’s website, https://www.cedaredgecolorado.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=244 . Paper copies are also available at Town Hall, 235 W Main St.
This process was initiated in May 2021 and has steadily progressed since that time through multiple reviews by the Land Use Code Steering Committee (LUCSC). This update was initiated because of a need to revise, clarify, streamline and to make the regulations more usable. The previous (current) land use code (LUC) had evolved over many years with a series of piecemeal additions, amendments and other modifications. The net effect was a document that in many areas was difficult to understand or administer by applicants and by staff. This revision was not intended to be a complete rewrite of the document from scratch.
The public is invited to review and submit comments prior to or during the Public Hearing on Wednesday, July 6, at 3 pm, at the Cedaredge Civic Center. Comment can be sent to Kami Collins at kcollins@cedaredgecolorado.com.
Highlights of the changes in the LUC include:
· Mobile home (now identified as manufactured housing) and RV Park regulations have been modified and updated to reflect the new terms of manufactured and modular housing. Under state law, “mobile homes” as they have been previously known, are no longer produced.
· A table of land dedication requirements was created to simplify identification about when and how much land dedication is required depending on the type of land use application. A table offers a better visual depiction of this information.
· The previous annexation section simply referenced state statute. This required applicants to search online or find other sources for that information. This code update includes complete language consistent with the Colorado Revised Statutes on annexation. Now, applicants can find all of the information in one place.
· A better and clearer description of the various zone districts has been included in the regulations. This helps an applicant better understand the purpose and functions of the individual districts. This should help applicants better understand the function of the various zone districts as they use the “Zoning Table of Uses.”
· The original zoning table was a blend of uses, lot sizes, dimensional standards and other information in a somewhat cryptic configuration. A new zoning table of uses has been created which offer a much greater detail of land use types in a table format. This configuration allows a user to access and understand where specific land uses are permitted, are conditional uses or are prohibited in each zone district. More detail has been included on various types of uses to better allow an applicant to find use types without staff having to go through an interpretation process.
· A table of Accessory Uses has been included to allow an applicant to more easily understand what accessory uses are permitted and in what zone districts.
· Home Occupations, Accessory Dwellings and Cottage Industry were included in the definition section along with the requirements for each of the uses. The revised document pulled the
standards/requirements for these uses out of the definition section and into their own zoning sections. Again, this makes it easier for an owner/applicant to find the appropriate information.
· The nonconformity section of the code has been expanded to address the three types of nonconformities: Nonconforming Uses, Nonconforming Structures, and Nonconforming Lots. This expansion offers an owner of a nonconformity to better understand the terms and conditions of that situation and offers protections for continuing those uses within the parameters identified.
· The Landscaping and Screening section was updated to expand and address xeriscape and use of native plant materials for better drought tolerance and minimization of water demands. Landscaping standards have been included to identify planting sizes for trees, evergreens and shrubs. Other information has been included to make it clear to an applicant what the requirements are for landscaped areas.
· Planned Unit Development (PUD) requirements have been put into their own chapter because of the unique characteristics of PUD’s. Hopefully this makes it easier for applicants to utilize the PUD process and understand the flexibility it offers. The PUD section now includes language related to minor and major PUD amendments and how those may be accomplished.
· The chapter on Review Procedures has been modified to include an expanded table showing types of application reviews. Other changes have been included to address the appeal process and review of submittals.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.