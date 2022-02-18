CMS Feb som

Left to right: Jasmine Chavez, Bailey Loy, Tyler Barnes, Makaya Davis, and Kalli Haining. Not pictured: Danae Hawks. 

These awesome students were students of the month for February at Cedaredge Middle School.

