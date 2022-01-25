Top row (left to right): Emmett Weber, Liam Martin, Lydia Tietz, and Isaac Tullis. Bottom row (left to right): Rachele Olson and Bentley Nichols. Not pictured: Corbin Duran, Harmony Jenkins, and Maddison Long.
Cedaredge Middle School January Students of the Month
