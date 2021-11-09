Cedaredge Middle School October Students of the Month
Top row (left to right): Ava Hoff, Brody Durfee, and Kaleb Kilcoyne. Bottom row (left to right) Natalee Sullivan, Daniel Christlieb Hernandez, and Chyann Ashby. Not pictured: Haylee Vanzomeren.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.