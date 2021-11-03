Cedaredge Middle School Quarter 1 Breakfast of Champions and Honor Roll
Honor Roll
8th Grade
Cruz Alejandre, Emmanuel Barajas, Brandon Barks, Rachel Brooks, Maya Cerise, Tate Fisher, Mazie Giberson, Ashlee Harrington, Ava Hoff, Harmony Jenkins, Colie Kelleher, Kaleb Kilcoyne, Kelsea Kissner, Kyler Loucks, Joella Payne, Emmalynn Prosser, Eric Ramirez, Kenzie Reed, Jared Roberts, Rylan Brooks, Hansel Buchser, Autumn Burget, Jasmine Chavez, Ellie Conway, Samantha Denison, Nevaeh Erickson, Jessica Gilmore, Alexander Scartezina, Rachel Urbanski, Jillian Adkins, Anara Madaleno, Shealie Menzel, Isabelle Moraga, Keith Stillings, London Summers, Samantha Toothaker, Rebecca Wich, and Gabriel Young.
7th Grade
Ian Blair, Kimbry Hebert, Hunter Hoerr, Nautika Larson, Logan Locke, Aubrey Madden, Zeandra Robidoux, Lydia Tietz, Stormie Hill, Melyora Purdy, Logan Sanders, Isaac Tullis, Macy Weber, William Asche, Chyann Ashby, Liliana Belk, Kylie Bunker, Hunter Crawford, Dakota Grahmann, Xavier Harness, Olivia Henderson, Timothy Johnson, Bailey Loy, Grant Minor, Selena Rodriquez, and Harlee Signs.
6th Grade
Olivia Blair, Kelsey Hunter, Nevaeh Leon, Liam Martin, Carson Rupp, James Vela, Emmett Weber, Makaelah Carmack, Lilly Fischer, Lucas Green, Linnea Purvis, Angeline Alehandre Gomez, Elias Carrillo, Daniel Chavez, Daniel Christlieb Hernandez, Jencyn Decker, Corbyn Duran, Nola Hamler, Cambree Hanson, Sophie Harris, Chloee Hebert, Madison Heyn, Kashton Hutto, Maddison Long, Kenadee Mabry, Alyxander Mann, Zachary Mannon, Brycen Montanez, Anastacia Montoya, Bentley Nichols, Ratziel Padgett, Colton Rasmussen, Isabella Sperry, and Alicia Toothaker.
