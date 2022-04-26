LONG READ....Here are the results from the JV Championships meet many of our tracksters competed in today. Thank you to Coach Cannell, Coach Markley, and Coach Frost for guiding our athletes. Girls' results first, then boys'...
Girls results:
1st place - Girls 4x1 relay - Delaney Signs, Elliyah Hawbaker, Adelynn Hanson, and Addison Travis
2nd place - Girls Medley relay - Delaney Signs, Elliyah Hawbaker, Addison Travis, and Allani Sullivan
2nd place - Girls 4x2 relay - Autum Tietz, Grace Madden, Adelynn Hanson, and Addison Travis
3rd place - Adelynn Hanson - 100m High Hurdles - career PR
3rd place - Autum Tietz - 400m dash
4th place - Addison Travis - 100m dash - career PR
4th place - Allani Sullivan - 400m dash
4th place - Grace Madden - 200m dash - career PR
5th place - Grace Madden - 100m dash - career PR
6th place - Kierra Terry - 400m dash
6th place - Grace Madden - Long Jump - career PR
7th place - Allani Sullivan - 800m run - career PR
8th place - Kierra Terry - 800m run - career PR
Delaney Signs had a career PR in the Long Jump
Rayna Olson had a career PR in the Shot Put
Zoe Mannon had a career PR in the Discus
Boys results:
1st place - Wylee Lorimor in the 300m Hurdles - career PR
2nd place - Wylee Lorimor - 110m High Hurdles
3rd place - Corbin Loucks - Long Jump - career PR
6th place - Boys 4x2 relay - Colton Ashby, Logan McIntire, Jesus Cedillo, and Devin Saenz
7th place - Devin Saenz - 110m High Hurdles
Colton Ashby had career PRs in the 100m & 200m dashes
Connor Rogers had career PRs in the 100m & 200m dashes
Jacob Bowler had career PRs in the 100m dash & Shot Put
Tyler Purevjargal had career PRs in the 400m dash & Long Jump
Jesus Cedillo had a career PR in the 200m dash
Robert Smith had a career PR in the Triple Jump
Braedon Pearson had a career PR in the Discus
Tommy Stallings had career PRs in the Shot Put & Discus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.