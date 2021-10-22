The Town is hosting the Cedaredge Trick or Treat trail for local kiddos on Friday, Oct. 29, from 3:30-5:30 pm. Attached is a flyer; if your business, church or nonprofit would like to participate and pass out treats to kiddos, please hang this flyer in your window to alert families that you are participating. If you would like us to print you a color flyer, please let me know. The Trail typically runs on Main Street, and kids end up going down SW 2nd Ave. to visit the businesses down that way. If you are off the beaten path and want to showcase your business, feel free to pop up on Main somewhere (please check with the business owner to make sure it’s okay if you pop up there!). Feel free to pop up in front of Town Hall and the former Chamber office, too!
Looking forward, save the date for the Parade of Lights, which will be Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6 pm. We’ll have an entry form available soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.